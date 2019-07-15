Hoosier Daily: July 15
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Two New Prospects Earn IU Offers
Tweets of the Day
It’s never too late for a birthday shoutout! 🎂@haydonw123 | #LEO pic.twitter.com/P6QsqJWkJU— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 14, 2019
⚪️19th of the season— iubase.com (@iubase17) July 15, 2019
🔴437 ft
⚾️#iubase
pic.twitter.com/KizhXGdTuF
#iubase today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) July 15, 2019
⚾️ Kyle Schwarber (#EverybodyIn): HR (19), BB
⚾️ Sam Travis (AAA @PawSox): H
⚾️ Tanner Gordon (R @DanvilleBraves): 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K
Video of the Day
Headlines
Inside the Hall recaps the week that was in Hoosier Athletics. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall says Archie Miller will speak in Evansville on August 27. -- Link
Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student says Elijah Dunham spurned the Pittsburgh Pirates to return to IU. -- Link
Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says Matthew Bedford is looking to earn playing time next year on the IU offensive line. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.