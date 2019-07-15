News More News
Hoosier Daily: July 15

Fmjo3wbxhuixwdor6cpu
Archie Miller and the Hoosiers finished the season 19-16. (TheHoosier.com)

Indiana Hoosiers Football: Two New Prospects Earn IU Offers

Indiana Football Claims Two On Bruce Feldman's Freaks List

Inside the Hall recaps the week that was in Hoosier Athletics. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall says Archie Miller will speak in Evansville on August 27. -- Link

Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student says Elijah Dunham spurned the Pittsburgh Pirates to return to IU. -- Link

Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says Matthew Bedford is looking to earn playing time next year on the IU offensive line. -- Link

