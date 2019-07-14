As the dead period rolls on, the Indiana Hoosiers football staff is still working hard on the recruiting front. IU sent out two new offers in the past week.

On July 9, Philadelphia (Penn.) William Penn Charter School class of 2021 cornerback Matt Marshall announced on Twitter that he landed a new offer from the Hoosiers. IU joins Boston College, Baylor, and NC State as other Power Five schools who have offered him.

Interestingly enough, Marshall's recruitment has blown up since the dead period started. His first three offers came on June 25, and the IU offer was last Tuesday.