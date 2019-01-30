Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-30 05:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: January 30

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Thomas J. Russo/ USA Today Sports

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains why the Indiana men's basketball team must beat Rutgers to turn the season around. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times writes about Archie Miller's desire for leadership among his players. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student explains why hiring Kalen DeBoer signals optimism for the future of Indiana's offense. -- Link

Drummond also says the Indiana men's basketball team lacks confidence. -- Link

Podcast: Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call and Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall are joined by Jon Crispin of the Big Ten Network to discuss why Indiana is struggling on the court. -- Link

----

{{ article.author_name }}