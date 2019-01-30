Hoosier Daily: January 30
Seen on The Hoosier
News & Views: Losing Streak, Re-instilling Confidence, De'Ron Davis
Hoosiers In The Pros: Jan. 22-28
Indiana Basketball Commit and Target Roundup: January 29
Staff Predictions: Indiana At Rutgers
Tweets of the Day
#IUFB Signing Day Preview— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 29, 2019
• Henke Hall of Champions
• February 7, 2019
• 6:30p
RSVP: https://t.co/WrbG5YBFLc pic.twitter.com/oThkH1lm7t
.@IUSurplus is giving IU basketball fans a chance to own exclusive memorabilia: a piece of the old basketball court. @IUHoosiers https://t.co/QggEE9pc5X— News at IU (@IUNewsroom) January 29, 2019
There are some awkward interactions between coaches and players on the hoops recruiting trail. @KP_Rivals got some top prospects to dish on some weird moments https://t.co/ohg4c7xJmv pic.twitter.com/zhZhDb42iO— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) January 28, 2019
Video of the Day
A message for #Pacers fans from @VicOladipo after his surgery today.#Together4Vic pic.twitter.com/6vCvOR8gGD— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 29, 2019
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains why the Indiana men's basketball team must beat Rutgers to turn the season around. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times writes about Archie Miller's desire for leadership among his players. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student explains why hiring Kalen DeBoer signals optimism for the future of Indiana's offense. -- Link
Drummond also says the Indiana men's basketball team lacks confidence. -- Link
Podcast: Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call and Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall are joined by Jon Crispin of the Big Ten Network to discuss why Indiana is struggling on the court. -- Link
----
