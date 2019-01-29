Hoosier Daily: January 29
Seen on The Hoosier
Archie Miller Jan. 28 Radio Show Highlights
2021 Top 30 Recruit Caleb Furst Handling Attention Well
TheHoosier.com Q&A: Richard Schnyderite of The Knight Report
Recap: Former IU Football Standouts At All-Star Events
Big Ten Spotlight: Top targets as Late Signing Period approaches
Tweets of the Day
.@RoJoJr with the clutch 👌#ProIU #iubb https://t.co/vEF0e2le3b— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 28, 2019
I uploaded a new episode, "[475] Banner Monday: Mailbag, Big Ten Roundup, Rutgers Preview", on #spreaker #hoosiers #indiana #iu #iubb https://t.co/LSDAFhyuF0— Assembly Call (@AssemblyCall) January 28, 2019
January 28, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student writes about new Indiana football offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and how he plans to give everything he has to IU. -- Link
Podcast: Portnoy, Murphy Wheeler, and Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student discuss the Hoosier men's basketball team's losing streak and their next stretch of games. -- Link
Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall releases his latest Big Ten Power Rankings. -- Link
Matthew VanTryon of The Indianapolis Star writes about Victor Oladipo's successful surgery. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Tom Allen is betting on Kalen DeBoer. -- Link
