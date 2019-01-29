I uploaded a new episode, "[475] Banner Monday: Mailbag, Big Ten Roundup, Rutgers Preview", on #spreaker #hoosiers #indiana #iu #iubb https://t.co/LSDAFhyuF0

Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student writes about new Indiana football offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and how he plans to give everything he has to IU. -- Link

Podcast: Portnoy, Murphy Wheeler, and Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student discuss the Hoosier men's basketball team's losing streak and their next stretch of games. -- Link

Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall releases his latest Big Ten Power Rankings. -- Link

Matthew VanTryon of The Indianapolis Star writes about Victor Oladipo's successful surgery. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Tom Allen is betting on Kalen DeBoer. -- Link



