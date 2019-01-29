Ticker
Hoosier Daily: January 29

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
Seen on The Hoosier

Archie Miller Jan. 28 Radio Show Highlights

2021 Top 30 Recruit Caleb Furst Handling Attention Well

TheHoosier.com Q&A: Richard Schnyderite of The Knight Report

Recap: Former IU Football Standouts At All-Star Events

Big Ten Spotlight: Top targets as Late Signing Period approaches

Headlines

Ben Portnoy of the Indiana Daily Student writes about new Indiana football offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and how he plans to give everything he has to IU. -- Link

Podcast: Portnoy, Murphy Wheeler, and Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student discuss the Hoosier men's basketball team's losing streak and their next stretch of games. -- Link

Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall releases his latest Big Ten Power Rankings. -- Link

Matthew VanTryon of The Indianapolis Star writes about Victor Oladipo's successful surgery. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Tom Allen is betting on Kalen DeBoer. -- Link


