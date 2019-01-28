TheHoosier.com

The Indiana football program had several former standouts chosen for postseason all-star games, including right tackle Brandon Knight, right tackle Delroy Baker, center Nick Linder and longsnapper Dan Godsil. Here's a look at what experts had to say about each player.

Dan Godsil - Reese's Senior Bowl

According to The Draft Network, Godsil measured in at 6-foot-3, 244 pounds with 32 7/8-inch arms and 10 1/8-inch hands. Godsil's North team defeated the South team 30-21 on Jan. 26. He helped the North squad go 4 for 4 on PATs and 2 for 3 on field goal attempts in the win. Indiana head coach Tom Allen visited with Godsil during the week.

Great seeing ⁦@DanGodsil⁩ in Mobile for the Senior Bowl. So proud of him and what he has accomplished! #Focus #iufb #LEO pic.twitter.com/JcUKrbBZBn — Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) January 24, 2019

East/West Shrine Game - Nick Linder

According to the West roster, Linder measured in at 6-3, 303 and got the start at center for the West team. The highlights below don't focus solely on Linder, but he does appear in several clips. Linder's West squad defeated the East squad 21-17 on Jan. 19, helping its offense accumulate 114 rushing yards and 192 passing yards for 306 total yards of offense in the win. Linder was one of 30 offensive players, one of 13 offensive linemen and of three offensive centers who accepted an invitation to join the West team. Players are selected based on their potential to make NFL rosters via a consensus of all 32 league teams.The league also constructs the East and West coaching staffs by providing assistant coaches from teams who do not advance to the playoffs.

As one might expect given the coaching staffs and player selection process, the game provides valuable exposure for its participants. "More than 100 players from last year’s game signed with professional teams this spring, and more than 70 made final NFL rosters last season," according to its website. Linder interviewed with the Washington Redskins on Jan. 15, according to WalterFootball.com's Charlie Campbell.

College Gridiron Showcase - Delroy Baker

Baker measured in at 6-5, 315 and practiced at each position along the offensive line in one-on-one drills. He's wearing No. 69 in the highlights below. The Ocala, Fla, native was one of 13 true offensive tackles chosen to participate in this year's showcase, which ran Jan. 5-9. A total of 263 players were split into four teams - Wranglers, Desperados, Marshalls and Regulators. The Wranglers, Desperados and Marshalls each had offensive linemen, defensive linemen and skill position players, while the Regulators were comprised of specialists. According to CGS' website, 26 percent of the players that received opportunities are on NFL rosters, with 28 of 32 league teams having an alum on their roster.

NFLPA Bowl - Brandon Knight