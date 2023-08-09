Starting this fall, fans who purchase tickets directly through Indiana Athletics will be able to list their tickets through the "my account" page on the official IU Athletics ticket website and through the IU Athletics app.

Later in the day, the group sailed to the small island of Aegina before returning to the mainland in the evening. On Wednesday the team is going to Poseidon's temple before a farewell dinner.

Teri Moren and the Indiana women's basketball program have been in Greece for a week, and on Tuesday the program enjoyed a boat tour of the Aegean Seas. After a 10:30 departure, the team docked in the Saronic Gulf for a short swim before returning to the boat for further sailing.

Amid the potential collapse of the Pac-12 with only four schools -- Stanford, Cal, Washington State and Oregon State -- slated to be in the conference in 2024-25, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey spoke on Tuesday and said the 12-team College Football Playoff model he helped create needs changing because of conference realignment.

“Even here in the SEC, we wanted to see college football be strong nationally. And we have not seen a West-of-the-Rockies participant in the Playoff since, I believe, 2016. So the expansion was about making sure we brought in Western football. Well, now what’s happened is Western football has come into other conferences. The net of that is circumstances have changed, and I think it’s wise for us to take a step back and reconsider what the format might look like given these changing circumstances.”

The 12-team CFP is slated to begin in the 2024-25 season and provide the six highest-ranked conference champions with an automatic bid. But now that the Pac-12 appears to be on life support, Sankey seems to be posturing for at least one less automatic bid in the new format.

"We do have changed circumstances," Sankey said. "Right now we still have 10 FBS conferences. But there’s obviously a great question as to whether that (will) remain. And yeah, that could create the thought in my mind and I think in others about some level of adjustment being made.”

The SEC commissioner also seemed to push for the idea that at-large teams should be considered for a top-four seed, which comes with the benefit of a first-round bye in the CFP. The current model doesn't allow such practices. In theory, it would allow two schools from the same conference to receive a bye -- something that would surely help the SEC and the ig Ten as they are expected to be the two strongest conferences beginning in 2024-25.