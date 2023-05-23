HOOSIER DAILY: Gavitt Games, IU tops attendance in B1G, WBB adds transfer
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
GAVITT GAMES ANNOUNCED
On Monday, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported the pairings for the 2023 Gavitt Games, and Indiana is not included in this season's games. Below is the 2023 slate of Gavitt games.
- Xavier at Purdue
- Marquette at Illinois
- Michigan at St. John's
- Maryland at Villanova
- Butler at Michigan St
- Iowa at Creighton
- Wisconsin at Providence
- Georgetown at Rutgers
The Hooisers played last season, and won, against Xavier in the Gavitt Games early in the season. Indiana also has a nonconference high-major scheduled in the Empire Classic in 2023-24 and a nonconference neutral site game with Auburn in Atlanta.
INDIANA LEADS BIG TEN IN ATTENDANCE
For the first tie since 2013-14, Indiana men's basketball head the Big Ten in attendance and finished in the top 10 nationally.
The Hoosiers averaged 16.1010 fans last season and 17,222 showed up for 12 games last season.
"Our program is grateful to the many fans who make up Hoosier Nation," Mike Woodson said. "I've never wavered from my belief that we have the best fans in the country. I've been a part of this program since 1976 and we are blessed to have one of the most loyal and supportive fan bases in college basketball year in and year out."
Indiana has finished in the top 10 nationally in attendance 39 times since the opening of Assembly Hall in 1971-72.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL MAKES TRANSFER ADDITION
Sharnecce Currie-Jelks is transferring to Indiana after being named Ohio Valley Freshman of the Year at Tennessee-Martin a year ago. Currie-Jalks is 6-foot-2 and averaged 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals with 1.0 blocks last season.
The Hoosiers adds Currie-Jelks, who has three seasons of eligibility remaining, to a roster that now has just three open scholarships for next season. Indiana has to replace Kiandra Browne and Mona Zaric, who left the program to transfer and has to replace Grace Berger and Alyssa Geary.
Indiana is set to add incoming freshman Lenée Beaumont and Jules LaMendola, both are their state's Gatorade Player of the Year in there state and combine to give the Hoosiers a top-20 ranked class per ESPN.
