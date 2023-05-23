There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

The Hooisers played last season, and won, against Xavier in the Gavitt Games early in the season. Indiana also has a nonconference high-major scheduled in the Empire Classic in 2023-24 and a nonconference neutral site game with Auburn in Atlanta.

On Monday, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported the pairings for the 2023 Gavitt Games, and Indiana is not included in this season's games. Below is the 2023 slate of Gavitt games.

For the first tie since 2013-14, Indiana men's basketball head the Big Ten in attendance and finished in the top 10 nationally.

The Hoosiers averaged 16.1010 fans last season and 17,222 showed up for 12 games last season.

"Our program is grateful to the many fans who make up Hoosier Nation," Mike Woodson said. "I've never wavered from my belief that we have the best fans in the country. I've been a part of this program since 1976 and we are blessed to have one of the most loyal and supportive fan bases in college basketball year in and year out."

Indiana has finished in the top 10 nationally in attendance 39 times since the opening of Assembly Hall in 1971-72.