EVANS ON RAY GUY LIST

Indiana punter James Evans was named to the Ray Guy preseason watch list on Wednesday. A New Zealand native, Evans holds the Indiana program record in all-time punting average at more than 43.0 yards and finished second in single-season punt average last season. In his career, Evans has downed 17 punts inside the 10-yard line. Created in 2000, the Ray Guy Award honors the country's best punter. To win the award, a player must be successful in net punting average, number of times a punt is downed or kicked out of bounds inside the opponent's 20-yard-line, total yardage, average returned yards and percentage of punts not returned. Off-the-field character is also judged. The award is voted on by media, sports information directors and previous award winners.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL OFFICIALLY IN GREECE

The Indiana Women's Basketball program officially landed in Greence on Wednesday, marking the start of their foreign tour. The overseas trip begins in Athens and included a tour of city center of the Plaka district. The Hooisers next travel to Lycabettus Hill, which is accessible by cable car. The first day of the trip ended with a team dinner at Diodos Agoras, a family-style Greek meal.

