HOOSIER DAILY: Baseball's streak reaches 8 wrestlers going to nationals
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alce Busse highlights some of the days most pressing topics.
BASEBALL REACHES EIGHT
Indiana improved their winning streak to eight consecutive games on Tuesday with a 9-8 win over at Ball State.
The Hoosiers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with a trio of runs in the top of the first before improving their lead to five runs in the top of the third inning.
But Ball State scored four runs in the bottom of the third before the two teams each posted another run in the fourth inning. In the seventh, each offense pushed three runs home, but Brock Tibbitts scored the winning run on a Hunter Jessee single.
The Hoosiers have now won eight straight games before a weekend series with Maryland that could have major implications in the Big Ten Championship race.
The Terps and Hoosiers are each atop the league's standings with Indiana currently holding a one-game lead over Maryland in the conference standings.
EIGHT WRESTLERS GOING TO NATIONALS
A combination of eight Hoosier wrestlers and Indiana's Olympic Regional Training Center are going to the 2023 US Open at the end of the week in Las Vegas.
Three Hoosier wrestlers, Cole Rhemrey, Tyler Lollard and Gabe Sollars are all competing in the U20 Tournament. Cayden Rooks, Derek Gilcher, Donnell Washington and Jacob Bullock are competing at the senior level along with the regional training center's Isaiah White.
ANOTHER SCHEDULE CHANGE
Michigan and Texas agreed to swap the location of their upcoming nonconference home-and-home series in 2024 and 2027 -- altering a contract signed in 2014 that brought the two historic college football programs together for a pair of games.
Previously, Texas was slated to host the reigning two-time Big Ten champions at Darrell K. Royal Stadium in 2024, but because of negotiations between Texas, Oklahoma and television networks ESPN and FOX, the Longhorns are now slated to travel to Michigan Stadium in 2024.
The negotiations between the two current Big 12 schools and the television networks allow the Longhorns and Snooers to move to the SEC in Summer 2024, the same time the Big Ten adds Los Angeles-based schools USC and UCLA.
By changing the location of the game in 2024, FOX (still) holds the broadcasting rights for the contest because the game is on a Big Ten campus.
Starting Summer of 2023, ESPN is no longer a television partner with the Big Ten, meaning the network doesn't have rights to broadcast live games on campuses originating from a Big Ten campus.
Texas and Michigan have played just once before in their history, a Longhorn victory in the 2005 Rose Bowl.
