There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alce Busse highlights some of the days most pressing topics.

Indiana improved their winning streak to eight consecutive games on Tuesday with a 9-8 win over at Ball State.

The Hoosiers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with a trio of runs in the top of the first before improving their lead to five runs in the top of the third inning.

But Ball State scored four runs in the bottom of the third before the two teams each posted another run in the fourth inning. In the seventh, each offense pushed three runs home, but Brock Tibbitts scored the winning run on a Hunter Jessee single.

The Hoosiers have now won eight straight games before a weekend series with Maryland that could have major implications in the Big Ten Championship race.

The Terps and Hoosiers are each atop the league's standings with Indiana currently holding a one-game lead over Maryland in the conference standings.