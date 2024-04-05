Indiana women's basketball's sharpshooter proved herself to be the nation's best last night in Phoenix.

Sara Scalia, the fifth-year senior Hoosier, won the women's college 3-point contest at the Final Four on Thursday night.

Scalia posted scores of 21 in round one, 17 in round two and 19 in the final round, defeating Missouri's Hayley Frank head-to-head to claim the crown.

The title comes as an impressive cap to her final season in college basketball, and it was the best, most efficient of her career. Scalia averaged 16.3 points a game on 43.5% shooting from the field and 42.7% from three.

For the season, Scalia finished tied for fourth in Division I in threes per game (3.2) and 12th in three point shooting percentage. She knocked down a program record 103 threes in the 2023-24 season.

She was a 2024 All-Big Ten First Team selection, marking an award nod from the conference in all five years of her career (first three at Minnesota).