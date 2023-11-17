BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A heartbreaking road loss in overtime last weekend versus Illinois officially eliminated from bowl eligibility. With hopes of a bowl game now gone, Indiana turns its attention to Michigan State.

Indiana (3-7, 1-6 in Big Ten play) and Michigan State (3-7, 1-6 in Big Ten play) meet for the 70th time in the history of the two programs Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

A weekend ago, Indiana narrowly lost on the road against Illinois in overtime 48-45.

The Illini were forced to start backup quarterback John Paddock in place of injured starter Luke Altmyer.

The Hoosiers took early control of the game behind strong play on both sides of the ball. At one point in the second quarter, Indiana led 27-12. However, Illinois closed out the second quarter strong and cut the Indiana lead to just one at the time of the halftime intermission.Leading 27-26, it felt like Indiana should've been up by more than they were at the half.

The Illini carried over the momentum they had created just prior to halftime into the third quarter. Illinois was dominant on both sides of the ball in the third period of play. Led by Paddock, Illinois opened up a 39-27 lead heading in quarter four.

The first touchdown of the fourth quarter went to Brendan Sorsby, as the redshirt freshman ran into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the game, cutting the Illinois lead to 39-34.

After a goal-line stand resulted in an Illinois field goal, Indiana took over possession with under 2 minutes to play down by eight points. Sorsby continued to showcase his ability by leading the Hoosiers down the field and converting on the 2-point conversion to tie the game and send it to overtime.

In overtime, the Hoosiers were forced to settle for a field goal. On the subsequent Illini possession, Paddock and Illinois found the end zone for a walk-off touchdown.

The 45 points Indiana scored is the most the Hoosiers have put up in a game all season long, however the defense - which allowed 662 yards of total offense - let the team down.

Michigan State did not play as close of a game a week ago, losing to No. 1 Ohio State 38-3. Redshirt freshman Katin Houser made his fifth consecutive start against the Buckeyes, completing 50% of his passes for 92 yards. Running back Nate Carter had just 52 yards on the ground, which led the Spartans rushing attack.

Defensively, the Spartans allowed 530 total yards of offense, including 149 yards and two touchdowns to star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ahead of this week 11 matchup, here's everything you need to know to get ready for the Hoosiers to host the Spartans for the Old Brass Spittoon.