BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After 30 regular season games preceding Sunday's contest have concluded, Indiana's Senior Day matchup with Michigan State is set to put a bow on what's been certainly an intriguing season of basketball – depending on the lens you're looking at it through.

For IU (17-13, 9-10), it arrives on the heels of a three-game winning streak that has consisted of the Hoosiers' best basketball this campaign. That's been a low bar to clear in a year so tumultuous, capable of defying previous convictions about where the program actually stands and how it goes forward. But, its done so, and for that it should be commended. This didn't appear to be a plausible outcome as quickly as two weeks ago.

Yet, the off-court storylines have been aplenty. Indiana lost its lone recruit in the incoming freshman class almost 24 hours on the dot after the Hoosiers announced head coach Mike Woodson would be returning for a fourth season. Rumors have continued to swirl about the future of the team beyond the Big Ten Tournament later this week, and the general noise around the program does not give off the perception of that of a team playing its best basketball of the year.

On the other end of the spectrum, visiting Michigan State (18-12, 10-9) hasn't had the season it likely envisioned either, all things considered. Expectations tabbed to the Spartans this season revolved around being a top team in the country, considered by many to be a viable candidate to end the drought of Big Ten teams cutting the nets at the end of the year. And while nothing is impossible in arriving to said scenario, the buildup to this point in the season means that such an outcome would be a surprise to most.

The Spartans' win over Northwestern on their own Senior Day came just three days prior to Sunday's tip between Indiana and Michigan State.

Now, the Hoosiers look to silence what's felt like a year's worth of outside speculation that's developed and multiplied in just days' time by clashing with Michigan State. If anything, there's certainly going to be some sort of buzz inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, which may be hosting its final basketball game of the athletic calendar depending on how the women's NCAA Tournament seeding shakes out.

Regardless, the final day of the regular season is here. Preview Indiana and Michigan State before the ball is tipped at 4:30 in Bloomington: