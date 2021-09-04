Game Notes: No. 17 Indiana vs No. 18 Iowa

Indiana falls to 0-1 and will play Idaho next week.

OFFENSE

• The Hoosiers hit the 30-point threshold for the 13th time since the beginning of the 2019 season, tied for the second-most such games in the Big Ten. Ohio State leads the conference with 16 30-point games.

• Redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. tallied 27 completions on 51 attempts for a career-high 491 yards (2nd in program history), his third-straight 300-yard passing day. The lefty also tossed a career-best five touchdowns (T-3rd in program history) and one interception.

• His 491 passing yards against the Buckeyes ranks as the second-highest single-game passing output in program history, and the most ever against Ohio State. It is the highest total yardage output against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium since 1985 (Jim Everett, 497) and the fourth-highest figure put up against Ohio State.





• Penix is the fourth quarterback to throw at least five touchdowns against the Buckeyes and the first since Iowa’s Nate Stanley tossed five scores on Nov. 14, 2017.

• He is the first Indiana QB to tally three-straight 300-yard passing games since Nate Sudfeld closed out the 2015 campaign with three-straight games with at least 300 yards.

• Senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle compiled a third-straight massive game with seven catches for 218 yards (5th in program history) and three scores (T-2nd in program history). He is the first Big Ten player to record back-to-back 200-yard receiving games.

• The reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week has strung together three-straight 100-yard receiving games, the first Hoosier to do so since former second-round draft pick Cody Latimer had 100-plus yards against Bowling Green (137), Missouri (136) and Penn State (140) in 2013. • He has totaled seven receiving touchdowns in the last four games, the most in a four-game stretch for the Hoosiers since James Hardy pulled in eight scoring grabs from Oct.-Nov. 2006.

• Fryfogle has caught at least one touchdown in four-straight games and has racked up 25 catches for 560 yards and six touchdowns combined in the last three weeks.

• The Lucedale, Miss., native’s yardage total was the third-highest ever put up against Ohio State. He trails only Sammy Watkins (227) and Chris Moore (221).

• Sophomore running back David Ellis totaled a season-high four receptions for a career-best 86 yards and his first-career receiving touchdown. He also hauled in a career long 51-yard reception.

• Redshirt junior wide receiver Miles Marshall made four catches to match his career-best with a career-high 89 yards, including a career-long catch of 68 yards to setup Indiana’s first touchdown.

• Senior wide receiver Whop Philyor added six catches for 56 yards and his second touchdown of the season. His 156 career receptions moved him past Tandon Doss (154) for fifth on the all-time career receptions list.

• Redshirt junior tight end Peyton Hendershot moved into sole possession of third on Indiana’s all-time receptions list among tight ends (85 career catches) with four catches for 32 yards.

• Junior running back Stevie Scott III moved into the Top 10 in career rushing yards at Indiana with 2,307 yards. He surpassed Stephen Houston (2011-13) for 10th in the record book.

• Scott compiled 29 yards of total offense (6 rushing, 23 receiving) on nine total touches.

DEFENSE

• The Hoosiers secured three more takeaways in the game and now have recorded a takeaway in 34 of the last 36 games. IU has created 15 takeaways through five games in the 2020 season and have scored 51 points off of the turnovers.

• The defense has reeled off seven-straight games with a least two takeaways dating back to the end of the 2019 regular season.

• Indiana has 13 total INTs in 2020 and have picked off at least two passes in six-straight games. The Hoosiers have tallied at least one interception in eight-straight games.

• Indiana now has multiple interceptions in all five games this season, the most nationally. IU is the first Big Ten team since 2009 (Ohio State) to record multiple interceptions in at least five-straight games in a single season.

• The defense had three interceptions for the third time in as many tries on the road this season. The Hoosiers also nabbed a trio of picks at Rutgers (Oct. 31) and at Michigan State (Nov. 14).

• Junior linebacker Micah McFadden paced the Hoosiers with 10 total tackles (10 solos) and one TFL. The game marks his third-career double-digit tackling effort and his second of the season.

• Junior safety Jamar Johnson had a big game for the defense, securing five solo tackles, one sack, one TFL, one PBU and a pair of interceptions.

• The interceptions were his second and third of the season and fifth and sixth of his career, giving him the team’s active career lead. The first-half interception was the first of the season for Ohio State QB Justin Fields.

• His sack was his first of the season and the fourth of his career.

• Fifth-year defensive tackle Jerome Johnson compiled four total tackles (3 solos), one sack, one TFL and his first-career interception.

• The Bassfield, Miss., native has recorded three sacks on the season and 12.5 for his career.

• Junior cornerback Jaylin Williams racked up career-bests in total tackles (7) and solo tackles (6). He also added a sack, the first of 2020 and his second career sack, and one TFL.

• Junior linebacker Cam Jones notched his fourth career sack (second of 2020) to go along with six totals tackles, three solo stops and one TFL.

• Sophomore cornerback Tiawan Mullen registered seven total tackles with four solos.

• Junior defensive lineman James Head Jr. totaled four total tackles with two being solos.

• Senior defensive lineman Michael Ziemba notched a season-best four tackles (3 solos).

• Redshirt sophomore linebacker Aaron Casey collected his first sack of the 2020 season, his second career QB sack, to go along with three total tackles (2 solos) and one TFL.

• Junior cornerback Reese Taylor had three tackles, all solos, and two passes broken up.

• Junior linebacker D.K. Bonhomme made his first career start in the game and totaled three total tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Redshirt sophomore kicker Charles Campbell knocked in all five of his PATs in the game. He is now 19-of-19 on the season and 20-of-20 in his career on point after tries.

• Graduate student punter Haydon Whitehead totaled 259 yards on six punts (43.2 yards per punt) with a season-long punt of 55 yards. He downed two punts inside the 20-yard line.

• Sophomore long snapper Sean Wracher has snapped in all 18 career games played at Indiana.