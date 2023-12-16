Galloway shines in Indiana's loss to Kansas
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Much like his team, Trey Galloway has had an inconsistent senior season. But he's no stranger to big moments in Bloomington. He's a big reason I believed this Indiana team shouldn't be underestimated against #2 Kansas on Saturday. Galloway delivered with a career-high 28 points, nearly leading his team to a big victory. It wasn't enough to get the Hoosiers over the hump, but it should be enough to bring some confidence back to Indiana.
"It hurts and it stings," said Galloway after the four-point loss. "But there's a lot of good things to take away from it too. Just our competitiveness.. I think we took the right step forward."
With Xavier Johnson still out, Galloway was the one current Hoosier that had major experience knocking off a top team at home. Malik Reneau had a little bit of action in those Purdue victories last season, but Galloway was the one who had been there, and done that. He may play fast and occasionally turn the ball over, but he also brings a calmness and leadership to this team. With a roster full of new players, Saturday was hopefully an important step for the senior leadership this team badly needs.
Galloway got things started early for Indiana, and the Hoosiers wouldn't trail for the first 35 minutes of the game.
"He had a good game," said Head Coach Mike Woodson. "It was good to see because he's had his ups and downs this season. But tonight he had a solid basketball game. I just hope he can build on that"
Galloway went 12-for-17 from the field, and played the entire 2nd Half on way to 38 total minutes played in the game. Despite missing the potential go-ahead three in the final minute, Galloway made big plays throughout.
"Not all shots fall," he said. "Next opportunity I get, I'm going to shoot it again and make sure I make it. I got to keep trusting my work 'cause I work hard for this. I know I'm going to be able to make shots. Next one I get, I'm going to make sure I knock it down."
There is no such thing as a moral victory for this program, and the Hoosiers blew a big opportunity for a signature win. At the same time, the Hoosiers showed what they're capable of in Saturday's loss. The starting five especially has proven they can compete with anybody. The combination of Kel'el Ware and Malik Reneau is dangerous. If this team starts getting a consistent Trey Galloway and continued improvement from Mackenzie Mgbako? The season outlook can change in a hurry.
"We got fight," said Galloway. "I know we got guys that are willing to compete. We showed it for 40 minutes today. We're only going to get better from here on out. I'm proud of my team."
After shooting 46% from three in his junior season, Galloway had struggled to find his stroke this year. Galloway is a confident kid, but knocking down a couple big 3's in Saturday's game should boost that confidence even more moving forward.
The Hoosiers now sit at 7-3 on the season, and 2-0 in conference play. They've got three home tuneup games up next before the full Big Ten schedule begins. You can expect a wild ride of emotions from this team and this conference. If the Hoosiers can get this version of Trey Galloway, or something close to it, they'll have a chance to make some noise after all.
