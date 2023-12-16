BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Much like his team, Trey Galloway has had an inconsistent senior season. But he's no stranger to big moments in Bloomington. He's a big reason I believed this Indiana team shouldn't be underestimated against #2 Kansas on Saturday. Galloway delivered with a career-high 28 points, nearly leading his team to a big victory. It wasn't enough to get the Hoosiers over the hump, but it should be enough to bring some confidence back to Indiana.



"It hurts and it stings," said Galloway after the four-point loss. "But there's a lot of good things to take away from it too. Just our competitiveness.. I think we took the right step forward." With Xavier Johnson still out, Galloway was the one current Hoosier that had major experience knocking off a top team at home. Malik Reneau had a little bit of action in those Purdue victories last season, but Galloway was the one who had been there, and done that. He may play fast and occasionally turn the ball over, but he also brings a calmness and leadership to this team. With a roster full of new players, Saturday was hopefully an important step for the senior leadership this team badly needs.





Galloway got things started early for Indiana, and the Hoosiers wouldn't trail for the first 35 minutes of the game.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UcmV5IEdhbGxvd2F5IGdvZXMgY29hc3QgdG8gY29hc3Qg4pqhIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW5kaWFuYU1CQj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASW5kaWFuYU1CQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0MxbVB6cHpXVVYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DMW1QenB6V1VW PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENCUyBTcG9ydHMgQ29sbGVnZSBCYXNrZXRiYWxs IPCfj4AgKEBDQlNTcG9ydHNDQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ0JTU3BvcnRzQ0JCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzM2MDgwNzQ1NjkxNTEyODY5 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

"He had a good game," said Head Coach Mike Woodson. "It was good to see because he's had his ups and downs this season. But tonight he had a solid basketball game. I just hope he can build on that"



Galloway went 12-for-17 from the field, and played the entire 2nd Half on way to 38 total minutes played in the game. Despite missing the potential go-ahead three in the final minute, Galloway made big plays throughout. "Not all shots fall," he said. "Next opportunity I get, I'm going to shoot it again and make sure I make it. I got to keep trusting my work 'cause I work hard for this. I know I'm going to be able to make shots. Next one I get, I'm going to make sure I knock it down." There is no such thing as a moral victory for this program, and the Hoosiers blew a big opportunity for a signature win. At the same time, the Hoosiers showed what they're capable of in Saturday's loss. The starting five especially has proven they can compete with anybody. The combination of Kel'el Ware and Malik Reneau is dangerous. If this team starts getting a consistent Trey Galloway and continued improvement from Mackenzie Mgbako? The season outlook can change in a hurry. "We got fight," said Galloway. "I know we got guys that are willing to compete. We showed it for 40 minutes today. We're only going to get better from here on out. I'm proud of my team."



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UcmV5IEdhbGxvd2F5IGZyb20gZG93bnRvd24g8J+RjCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbDZVc1BhVnJnQSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2w2 VXNQYVZyZ0E8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ0JTIFNwb3J0cyBDb2xsZWdlIEJh c2tldGJhbGwg8J+PgCAoQENCU1Nwb3J0c0NCQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DQlNTcG9ydHNDQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzYwOTkzOTMy OTg2MzMxMTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTYsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

After shooting 46% from three in his junior season, Galloway had struggled to find his stroke this year. Galloway is a confident kid, but knocking down a couple big 3's in Saturday's game should boost that confidence even more moving forward.

