BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Freshman point guard Gabe Cupps will be returning to Indiana for his sophomore season. Cupps made the announcement on the Hoosier Hysterics Podcast on Tuesday.



In 2023-24, Cupps appeared in 33 games and was a starter in 22 of them. The Centerville, Oh., native averaged 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists a game, while playing 21.7 minutes a night. Cupps' shooting splits struggled in his inaugural season of college basketball, converting on 36.4% of his attempts from the field – 36.7% from two and 35.9% from three on 39 attempts. He was a 61.5% free throw shooter, but only attempted 13 free throws all season.



A four-star point guard in the class of 2023, Cupps committed to Indiana in November 2021. The former No. 120 player in his class and 28th-ranked guard, he chose the Hoosiers' program over the likes of Ohio State, Xavier, Stanford and Brown.



