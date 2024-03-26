Gabe Cupps will return to Indiana for his sophomore season
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Freshman point guard Gabe Cupps will be returning to Indiana for his sophomore season. Cupps made the announcement on the Hoosier Hysterics Podcast on Tuesday.
In 2023-24, Cupps appeared in 33 games and was a starter in 22 of them. The Centerville, Oh., native averaged 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists a game, while playing 21.7 minutes a night. Cupps' shooting splits struggled in his inaugural season of college basketball, converting on 36.4% of his attempts from the field – 36.7% from two and 35.9% from three on 39 attempts. He was a 61.5% free throw shooter, but only attempted 13 free throws all season.
A four-star point guard in the class of 2023, Cupps committed to Indiana in November 2021. The former No. 120 player in his class and 28th-ranked guard, he chose the Hoosiers' program over the likes of Ohio State, Xavier, Stanford and Brown.
The freshman showed flashes of his ability at times throughout his first season.He was Indiana's ultimate plug-and-play option, taking over the starting role for Xavier Johnson when the sixth-year senior missed time due to injury or otherwise. Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said his freshman guard was "thrown to the wolves" this season and that a lot was asked of Cupps this year, but that he was pleased with the impact Cupps would have on results. It remains to be seen what role the Hoosier guard will have as a sophomore, but he will be a nice piece for Indiana to build with.
Cupps joins teammates Trey Galloway, Malik Reneau, Anthony Leal, and fellow freshman Jakai Newton as players that have announced their return to the program. Indiana currently has seven roster spots to fill this off-season.
