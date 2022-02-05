Four-star 2023 ATH Issac Smith keeping recruiting options wide open

Running back, receiver or safety, coaches can line Isaac Smith up anywhere expecting high-level results, and that is what Itawamba Agricultural did throughout the 2021 season against 4A Mississippi competition. Perhaps a next level headhunter, no matter what college teams want the four-star on their 2023 roster.

Nearing the 20-offer milestone, Smith’s most recent suitors include Jackson State, Duke, and Tennessee. The list of Power Five interest possibly ready to offer is impressive.

“Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Miami, and the list goes on,” Smith said.

Driving home the interest factor while trying to build a connection, Alabama, Indiana, Southern Miss, and Mississippi State are among the programs stopping by his school to meet with him in-person.

Some of the interested parties got him on campus during the 2021 college football season. The list includes Ole Miss, Memphis, Auburn, Alabama, and Mississippi State. More visits are upcoming for the Fulton area talent.

“I want to try to see everything, but it is hard to do it down south going up north to the schools that have offered me,” Smith stated. “I am trying to take the time out this summer to go see a lot of the schools that have offered me and are showing interest.”

Those teams on his potential visit list remain an unknown.

“I don’t know,” Smith said. “I want to see everything and keep my recruiting open.”

A definitive for Smith, he knows what he wants in a next level fit when the time comes to start narrowing down his options.

“A good defensive scheme, how I get along with the coaches and mainly it is the academics,” Smith said. “Academics is the main thing. Of course, the fanbase and how I get along with everyone.”