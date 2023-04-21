Indiana women's basketball will send a formidable 4-woman squad to Colorado Springs, CO to compete for a 3x3 national title. The tournament is also an evaluation tool for USA basketball for future teams. Here is the full release from Indiana Athletics.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. – Four Indiana Women’s Basketball players will play in the 2023 USA Basketball 3X Nationals in Colorado Springs. Sydney Parrish, Sara Scalia, Lilly Meister, and Lexus Bargesser will all compete at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Training Center (OPTC) on May 6-7.





The USA Basketball 2023 3X Nationals will crown a men’s and women’s champion, and the event also serves as an evaluation opportunity for the USA Basketball 3x3 selection committee to identify players for 3x3 national teams. 2023 teams include the FIBA 3x3 World Cup, the FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup, the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup, the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series, the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League, the FIBA 3x3 U21 Nations League and the Pan American Games.





3X Nationals will tip off May 6 and will continue through the weekend with preliminary and medal round games. Teams will be seeded based on preliminary records before entering tournament play.