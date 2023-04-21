Four Hoosiers Will Compete In The 2023 USA Basketball Women's 3X Nationals
Indiana women's basketball will send a formidable 4-woman squad to Colorado Springs, CO to compete for a 3x3 national title. The tournament is also an evaluation tool for USA basketball for future teams. Here is the full release from Indiana Athletics.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. – Four Indiana Women’s Basketball players will play in the 2023 USA Basketball 3X Nationals in Colorado Springs. Sydney Parrish, Sara Scalia, Lilly Meister, and Lexus Bargesser will all compete at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Training Center (OPTC) on May 6-7.
The USA Basketball 2023 3X Nationals will crown a men’s and women’s champion, and the event also serves as an evaluation opportunity for the USA Basketball 3x3 selection committee to identify players for 3x3 national teams. 2023 teams include the FIBA 3x3 World Cup, the FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup, the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup, the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series, the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League, the FIBA 3x3 U21 Nations League and the Pan American Games.
3X Nationals will tip off May 6 and will continue through the weekend with preliminary and medal round games. Teams will be seeded based on preliminary records before entering tournament play.
Parrish averaged 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game, earning herself an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. She shot 44.8 percent from the floor and 36.7 percent from the 3-point line, totaling 55 3-pointers on the season. Scalia scored in double figures 14 times and averaged 9.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Also earning herself an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, Scalia is the team's best free throw shooter with a 91.2 percent clip at the line, where she went 52-for-57.
Coming off the bench, rising sophomores Lexus Bargesser and Lilly Meister made their impact known on the court. Bargesser played in 29 games off the bench, averaging 7.8 minutes and shooting 58.1 percent from the floor. She recorded a season-high nine points, two assists and five steals against UMass Lowell. Meister contributed minutes in 31 games and recorded one start. She scored a career-high points against UMass Lowell with 10 and recorded eight rebounds against Morehead State.
3X Nationals is open to the public and is set to live stream on Saturday and Sunday on USA Basketball’s website, usab.com, and YouTube.com/USABasketball.
