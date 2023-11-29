As football season has officially come to an end for Indiana, there is not a lot that fans may want to reminisce on. The Hoosiers went 3-9, including just one conference win against Wisconsin, and a game against Akron in which they required a short missed field goal and four overtime periods to beat the Zips. On top of that, Indiana failed once again to take home the Old Oaken Bucket against Purdue on Saturday, and coach Tom Allen was subsequently fired the next morning. That said, there was some good news today which may allow fans to remember some players or moments fondly, as five Hoosiers were recognized with All Big Ten honors. No offensive players were recognized, but defense and special teams both had multiple players make the cut.

Defense

The Indiana defense was surprisingly solid this season, with a number of big performances against marquee programs. This includes holding Ohio State to 23, Louisville to 21 including a scoreless second half, and Wisconsin to 20. These performances were anchored by several key players on defense, three of which were recognized by the conference. Defensive back Kobee Minor was recognized along with edge rusher Andre Cater as honorable mentions for the Big Ten All-Defensive team. If nothing else, this is a feather in the cap of the Indiana recruiting staff, as both of these guys came to Bloomington via the transfer portal this offseason. Minor was maybe a bit of a surprise to end up on this list if you just look at stats, as he finished with 29 tackles, no forced turnovers, and just four passes defended. That said, his impact stems beyond what can be measured by statistics. For instance, Minor often lined up against the best opposing receiver. His measurables take a hit because he was not targeted all that often as a result of tight coverage. Carter was a player whom plenty of fans expected to make an immediate impact. Though there was some regression as Carter made the jump to the Big Ten, he was a solid contributor on the Indiana defensive line this year. He totaled 49 tackles, two sacks, and three passes defended. Dawning George Taliaferro's legendary #44, Aaron Casey stepped up to the plate this season. Casey was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive first team after a stellar season for the Hoosiers. Casey anchored not just this defense but this team all season. He was a leader on and off the field. If the Hoosiers needed a play made on defense, it would be Casey to make it. He made 109 tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three passes defended.

Special Teams