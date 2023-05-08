After a disappointing 4-8 season a year ago, Indiana football is looking for some returning and incoming transfers to make a big impact in 2023 in hopes of returning to a bowl game. This list of potential breakout players is based on a number of criteria, but it focuses on players with certain physical traits, experience with other programs, and opportunities at their respective positions.

JAYLIN LUCAS, RUNNING BACK

For a player to earn “breakout” status, they often have to possess several intangibles that start clicking together at the right time. The intangible which produces the most exciting athletes to watch is undoubtedly their explosiveness. One player comes to mind when I think of “explosiveness,” and that is tailback Jaylin Lucas. Hoping to be involved in the rushing attack during his first collegiate season, Lucas saw the lion’s share of the running back touches go to Josh Henderson and Shaun Shivers. Shivers recently entered into the NFL Draft and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers. Even with Shivers and Henderson taking the bulk of the carries, Lucas found a lot of success when he did get the ball. After 49 carries during the season, he averaged settled around 5.5 yards per carry. His explosive nature was on full display when he took a handoff 71 yards to the end zone against the rival Boilermakers in November to end the season.

TAYVEN JACKSON, QUARTERBACK

Tayven Jackson, brother of Trayce Jackson-Davis, an All-American basketball player for Indiana, is looking to make his own mark for the Hoosiers on the gridiron. Like his brother, Jackson is an Indianapolis native, having attended Center Grove High School, where he was a very successful quarterback. So successful, in fact, that he earned 4-star recruit status, and committed to play football at Tennessee. Jackson transferred to Indiana after spending a year with the Volunteers. There is some speculation surrounding whether or not Jackson will get the starting nod by the time the season opens against Ohio State, but I have a sneaky suspicion he will impress the coaching staff early on. Jackson is coming from a program that just graduated one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, Hendon Hooker. Hooker was a star for the Volunteers until he tore his ACL in November. Prior to that game, Hooker had been one of the brightest stars in college football, and Jackson got to sit behind him, learn his process, and grow as a player without having to take any hits. Jackson will certainly receive a warm welcome in Memorial Stadium this fall, given his brother’s success right next door in Assembly Hall. Given the support Jackson already has from Hoosier fans, and the pedigree his previous coaches have in developing players at the quarterback position, look for him to find success in a Hoosier uniform if he receives the starting job.

JAMIER JOHNSON, CORNERBACK

The Hoosiers were the worst passing defense in the Big Ten last season, so the addition of transfer cornerback Jamier Johnson is made in hopes of strengthening the IU secondary. Johnson transferred to Indiana after a couple of seasons with the Texas Longhorns. As a 4-star recruit, Johnson should see the field early and often for the Hoosiers’ depleted secondary. Johnson possesses the newfound prototypical build of a cornerback in today’s football landscape, he is long and has impressive straight-line speed. His ball skills should also prove to be very useful, he played both cornerback and wide receiver during his high school career in Pasadena, CA. Being the expected number-one corner for this team means Johnson will draw the toughest matchups every game. In a conference with potentially the best player in college football, Marvin Harrison Jr. Johnson could struggle in Indiana's season-opener against Ohio State. Though Johnson has been in the difficult Big 12 for the last couple of years, he rarely saw the field for the Longhorns.

ANDRE CARTER, EDGE

Another player with ideal physical traits for his position is Andre Carter, a transfer from Western Michigan. Coming in at 6-foor-4, 230-pounds, Carter has the right build to make a big impact on the Hoosiers’ defensive line this season. Carter came into college at a difficult time for a football player, as the pandemic limited the progression he could make during his sophomore season. However, he stepped up in a big way for the Broncos last year. This past season, Carter tallied a staggering 68 tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles. Carter also found a way to shine against top-level competition, as he totaled 11 tackles against Pitt. This success was due in large part to the cerebral approach that Carter takes to every play. As Carter has gained experience at the collegiate level, his style of play has become much more efficient. He does not waste movements or energy unless it puts him in a better position to make a play. This ability to conserve his energy while still consistently making plays will be important this year, as he could play a large part in anchoring the Hoosier defense.

E.J. WILLIAMS, WIDE RECEIVER

Bob Donnan / USA Today