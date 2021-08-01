First Look: Indiana 2022 commit CJ Gunn on visit

Here is a first look at Gunn in Indiana attire.

Shortly after Mike Woodson and the new coaching staff took over, Gunn re-confirmed his commitment to the Indiana program, and more importantly, Woodson did the same to Gunn.

The Lawrence North wing committed to Indiana in February while the previous coaching staff was still in Bloomington.

Class of 2022 commit CJ Gunn was on campus over the weekend for his first visit to Bloomington under the new coaching staff.

The 6-foot-5 wing averaged 13.9 points per game this season while shooting 43 percent from three. He helped Lawrence North make it to the Class 4A State Final before falling to Carmel, 51-46. Gunn had 18 points in the game.

Part of Gunn's excitement for Indiana was the development he could receive under Woodson.

"He's committed to me and believes in me," Gunn noted. "He has that NBA experience coaching and playing so I think he can develop me as a freshman and however long I stay there... I love all of the coaches. They all show me love everyday. They all believe me.

"It's a struggle. I'm ready to go down there right now... I can't wait to go down there and meet everyone. Can't wait to go down there for open runs."

Gunn's summer ended early after suffering a broken wrist while playing for Indy Heat on the Nike EYBL Circuit at Peach Jam last month. He was averaging 11 points per game through two games before the injury. No surgery was required.

Here were our most recent scouting notes on the 2022 wing during Peach Jam.

Did a good job from start to finish being assertive on the offensive end. Got to the rim a few times after opening back back-to-back 3's. His a few mid-range jumpers - elevation back to normal level after an ankle injury earlier this summer. Decent defense. Can still be better though and not bite for shot fakes as much. Had a few blocks.

Really good getting into the paint but then does settle for multiple mid-range jumpers. I would like to see him attack the basket more and get to the line more often. Didn't attempt a free throw until around the last minute of the game. Finished 3-of-6 from the line. His athleticism and elevation make it easy to finish around the rim, just doesn't do it as much as he can.

Gunn is ranked No. 149 in the Rivals150 class of 2022 rankings. He is ranked as the No. 31 small forward in the class.