Indiana received the 4-seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament and will play the 13-seed Kent State Golden Flashes on Friday in Albany, NY.

The Golden Flashes finished 28-6 overall and 15-3 in the MAC, including their MAC Conference Tournament Championship.

Kent State's head coach Rob Senderoff was an assistant coach under Kelvin Sampson at Indiana (2006-08).

Here is a first impression look at some of the key stats, players, trends and more for Kent State.