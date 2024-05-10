BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The construction of Indiana's first alumni basketball team for The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is well underway.

On Friday morning, Assembly Ball announced that Devonte Green would become the team's fourth member for its upcoming inaugural season.

As a Hoosier, Green was a knock down shooter from behind the arc. the 6-foot-3 guard shot a career 37.7% from three in north of 120 career games for Indiana.

Green will join Miller Kopp, Juwan Morgan and Troy Williams on the squad this upcoming season.