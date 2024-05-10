Devonte Green named to Indiana's TBT alumni team, Assembly Ball
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The construction of Indiana's first alumni basketball team for The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is well underway.
On Friday morning, Assembly Ball announced that Devonte Green would become the team's fourth member for its upcoming inaugural season.
As a Hoosier, Green was a knock down shooter from behind the arc. the 6-foot-3 guard shot a career 37.7% from three in north of 120 career games for Indiana.
Green will join Miller Kopp, Juwan Morgan and Troy Williams on the squad this upcoming season.
TBT is a winner-take-all style basketball tournament that has taken place each summer in July, dating back to 2014. The tournament features 64 teams in a single-elimination tournament with a $1 million prize awarded to the winning team.
Assembly Ball's first game is scheduled for Friday, July 19 at 8 p.m.. You can find tickets for the Butler Regional -- where Assembly Ball is playing -- here.
Indiana's alumni squad is expected to continue to take shape over the next couple of weeks, with more players to be announced as members of Assembly Ball.
