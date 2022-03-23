Dane Fife comments on departure from Indiana program

Dane Fife made his first official comments following the news of his departure from the Indiana program on Wednesday night.

Fife spent just one season on staff at Indiana after joining Mike Woodson in a return to Indiana. He spent the previous 10 years at Michigan State.

"I love IU with every part of my soul and am grateful to those that gave me this opportunity," Fife said on Twitter. "Most importantly, I'm honored to have worked with the players on our team. They dug deep, never gave in and will forever be remembered for their accomplishments.

"I became an Indiana Hoosier 25 years ago. I'm a Hoosier today... And I'll be a Hoosier tomorrow. Go IU."