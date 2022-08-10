 TheHoosier - Coach Q&A: Tom Allen gives midweek update on position battles, standouts
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-10 11:16:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach Q&A: Tom Allen gives midweek update on position battles, standouts

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen gives a midweek fall camp update in week two. He talks position battles, standout players and more.

Above is the full Q&A.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}