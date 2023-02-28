Q. What's the message to your team in the Wake of that when very little went right for you tonight?

MIKE WOODSON: Not real happy, you know what I mean, we just we left our game in West Lafayette, you know, and it's just unacceptable the way we played tonight. You know, I apologize to our fans. You know, I'm the coach. I've got to get them ready to play, and that was a bullshit performance tonight.

Q. From an adjustments perspective, what wasn't taking, whether it was in time-outs --

MIKE WOODSON: You saw -- you saw the game I did. They had their way doing everything they wanted to do.

Q. In a game like that where the other team is making that many threes, is it more about trying to defend them and stop them or is it more about, hey, we've got to make threes how do you approach that aspect of it?

MIKE WOODSON: How about playing some defense? That will help, which was nonexistent tonight.

Q. Were you happy with the preparation coming in? Was there anything you saw coming in?

MIKE WOODSON: No, I thought we prepared, you know what I mean. They just competed, man. They came in here and kicked our ass. It was just that simple.

Q. Why were they able to get so free, to get those three-point shots and stay in that rhythm, why weren't you guys --

MIKE WOODSON: We haven't given up 47 points all year in a half. So I mean, nothing we did defensively that we worked on worked. We just -- we weren't there for some reason, and I've got to figure it out.

Q. How much time will you spend looking at this game, or are you just going to flush it and move on to Michigan?

MIKE WOODSON: Got to look at it. I never let a game no unnoticed. You have to look at it and learn from it. But got to go back to work. We have tomorrow off, and Thursday we'll get back to work.

Q. You guys are 0-4 against Iowa in the last two years and given up 80-plus in all of those games. What do the Hawkeyes do offensively that's given you issues?

MIKE WOODSON: You saw the same game I did tonight.