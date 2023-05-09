Miami advanced to the Final Four this past season and tied for the ACC regular season championship. IU faced Walker in the NCAA Tournament this year with the Baltimore native posting four points and two boards in nine minutes of action. In 2021-22, the Hurricanes advanced to the Elite Eight.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – IU men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson has announced that Anthony Walker , a 6-9, 215 lb., forward who played for the University of Miami for four seasons will join the program as a graduate transfer and use his final season of eligibility playing for the Hoosiers. He competed in 125 games in his four seasons at Miami averaging 15.1 minutes, 4.9 points, and 2.5 rebounds per game. He shot 51.0% (210-of-412) from inside the arc and had 22 games scoring in double digits. His best season was his sophomore year when he started 16 times and averaged 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds.

He graduated from Brewster Academy (N.H.) and helped them win the National Prep Championships and a region championship, as well as reach the NEPSAC AAA title game, during his lone year with the team. He led Perry Hall (Md.) to 4A state crowns, the first two in school history, as a junior and sophomore. In his junior year, he made a basket at the buzzer to send his squad to the state title game. He attended Hope Academy (Ga.) as a freshman and did not play basketball.

He is the son of Anthony Walker, Jr. and Towanda Hayes and has a younger brother, Darius. He graduated with a degree in sociology. He was born February 9, 2001.

WOODSON ON WALKER

“Anthony has been a winner at the high school level and in college and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our program,” said IU Coach Mike Woodson. “He is a veteran player who is very athletic and has great length. He’s very active on the defensive end and we love his competitiveness.”