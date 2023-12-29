BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Growing antsy with the officiating and the hanging-around Kennesaw State Owls, Assembly Hall’s vocal outliers grew to become a majority. Indiana, who once held a lead that ballooned to as much as 13 in the first half Friday night, now faced a four-point deficit just seven minutes into the final 20 minutes of the contest. Already down two starters and with mounting adversity, the Hoosiers doing nothing to shake the reappearing woes that prevented Indiana from putting away lesser opponents so many times earlier this season. Once again, the Hoosiers had found themselves in a dogfight as the closing bell drew closer. Yet Indiana’s way of going about digging out of aforementioned holes usually included a heavy reliance on the Hoosiers’ frontline. With less options available on the evening, the third-year Hoosier head coach turned to his senior. Not the one sitting in sweats and champion at the bit to get back from a foot injury. No, not Xavier Johnson. Woodson inserted Anthony Leal, the senior who’s best ability has been his availability. That’s not to mention all the positives he would bestow upon his Hoosiers Friday night. “He’s had a really great week of practice,” Woodson reasoned postgame. “After the break, he came back, and I thought his two days of practice, he deserved to play more. And I just decided to play him.”

(Photo via IU Athletics)

Leal entered the contest at the 12:59 mark, the jumbotron at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall favoring the Owls, 68-64. Joined by Anthony Walker, Kaleb Banks, Trey Galloway and Malik Reneau, the five on the floor began chipping away quickly. But it was more than that. A staggering 21-3 run ensued to swing the momentum back toward the Hoosier sideline, the once-restless Assembly Hall faithful rising to a fever pitch. With 6:49 to play, Indiana clung to a 14-point lead. The margin was never again within single digits as IU scored 36 of the final 55 points in a 100-87 victory. While the smaller lineup was on the floor – spearheaded by Leal's defensive efforts – the Owls shot just 7-for-21 from the field. Up to that point in the contest, Kennesaw State was shooting 25-for-50. “He gave us a hell of a spark when he came in,” Woodson continued. “I mean, just from a defensive standpoint. He did a lot of things that we didn’t do early in that spot.” Indiana’s opponent had hung around for so long due to generally poor perimeter play. When IU wasn’t turning the Owls over and running in transition themselves, it struggled to defend perimeter dribble penetration and spot-up attempts from distance – thanks in part to missed rotations and overhelping. Miscommunication has had its way with a unit that still, at least in spurts, looks to still struggle to jell as one. So when Indiana entered Leal, the senior who’s appeared in just 53 games over his four seasons as a Hoosier counting the victory over the Owls, he helped to right the Hoosiers’ ship. Suddenly, IU was afforded the ability to switch 1 through 5, and the gap shrunk before completely flipping its favor.