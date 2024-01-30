A "true pro," and a true Hoosier. Anthony Leal's career night leads Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Anthony Leal picked the perfect time for a career night. The Hoosiers kept losing key players to injuries. They also lost a 17-point lead. But despite all of that, they didn't lose their composure, and the senior guard was a big reason why. Leal made big play after big play, and the Hoosiers survived with a gutsy, 74-68 win over Iowa at Assembly Hall.
Anthony Leal had never scored in double-figures in his career or had more than four rebounds. Against the Hawkeyes on Tuesday night, that all changed. Leal put together a career-high with 13 points, a career-high with seven rebounds, and tied a career-high with three makes behind the arc. He also made big plays on the defensive end, including a key defensive stop and rebound in the final minute of the game. The former Mr. Basketball has been patiently waiting his turn to play big minutes. When his number was called, he delivered.
"I gave him the game ball after the game," said Head Coach Mike Woodson. "He was huge. I thought he played well in the Illinois game which is why we brought him in early tonight."
Woodson continued: "Where i come from in the NBA, you call that a true pro. Anthony is the ultimate teammate, man. In terms of just hanging in there. I’ve coached him and he’s come to practice every day and has done what’s asked of him, and never complained. Not once. He’s been a true, true, true teammate. Guys like that are easy to coach. He’s earned the right to play, and that’s why I’m playing him."
The Hoosiers were a +13 in Leal's 22 minutes on the court, and the senior was right in the middle of multiple runs when they needed a spark the most.
The Hoosiers lost Malik Reneau to injury very early in the game, and then lost Xavier Johnson in the 2nd Half. It was once again "next man up" time for this team.
"One guy goes down, we know the next guy’s got to step up," said Leal. "We still got to find a way to get a win." And that's exactly what they did.
After the game, Leal was asked how he's been able to stay patient with the lack of playing time over his four years at Indiana. To no surprise, the senior gave the perfect response:
"In that time of waiting, it’s really been great for me in terms of my faith and trusting God and His timing," Leal said. "I think really coming to work every day, and just putting this jersey on for even just practice, is more than a dream come true. I love my teammates, and this jersey, and this school."
Leal continued: "Coming out of high school, I think everybody has high expectations. I went through a coaching change, but I stuck it out because I love this University. It’s a dream come true whether I’m playing one minute or 40 minutes."
That's leadership personified. And as Anthony Leal was leaving the court after the big win, the Assembly Hall crowd made sure to show their appreciation with a standing ovation.
While the Hoosiers (13-8, 5-5) wait to hear the severity of those key injuries, look for Anthony Leal's role to continue increasing. He's earned his opportunity with hard work, patience, and commitment. He's a true Hoosier and someone that is easy to cheer for. And for a team that has been desperately searching for energy and leadership, maybe they found their guy at just the right time.
