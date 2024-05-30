BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana wide receiver Myles Price has a deep love for the game of football. It's all Price has ever known. Price grew up around football. He dominated on the gridiron at The Colony High School in Texas, garnering District 5-5A Division I MVP honors as a junior and senior. Collegiately, Price played four years at Texas Tech. He played meaningful snaps in all four seasons with the Red Raiders and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors twice. "It's my way to provide," Price explained in the spring. "There's nothing else I would rather be doing. I told my mom 'if anything were to ever happen on the football field, just know it happened with me doing what I love.'"

Price spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Texas Tech and it was difficult for Price to leave, citing how close he was with his former Red Raider teammates. From time to time, the transfer wideout still wakes up "shook" and "hurt" about leaving a place that for him, felt like family. Nonetheless, Price's offseason move from Lubbock to Bloomington is something that he says had to be done, although it wasn't until Price sat down with Indiana's coaching staff that the 5-foot-9 receiver was sold on the Hoosiers. In that meeting -- in which Price's father was also present -- Price discovered that he and the staff shared a common adoration for the game of football. "Getting to talk ball with the coaches and understanding what they're trying to do and what they're trying to accomplish," Price recalled, "hearing that passion come out of their mouths -- I like to feel and hear that passion -- I just think that kind of sealed the deal."