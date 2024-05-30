A tangible love of football drives wide receiver Myles Price
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana wide receiver Myles Price has a deep love for the game of football.
It's all Price has ever known.
Price grew up around football. He dominated on the gridiron at The Colony High School in Texas, garnering District 5-5A Division I MVP honors as a junior and senior.
Collegiately, Price played four years at Texas Tech. He played meaningful snaps in all four seasons with the Red Raiders and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors twice.
"It's my way to provide," Price explained in the spring. "There's nothing else I would rather be doing. I told my mom 'if anything were to ever happen on the football field, just know it happened with me doing what I love.'"
Price spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Texas Tech and it was difficult for Price to leave, citing how close he was with his former Red Raider teammates.
From time to time, the transfer wideout still wakes up "shook" and "hurt" about leaving a place that for him, felt like family.
Nonetheless, Price's offseason move from Lubbock to Bloomington is something that he says had to be done, although it wasn't until Price sat down with Indiana's coaching staff that the 5-foot-9 receiver was sold on the Hoosiers.
In that meeting -- in which Price's father was also present -- Price discovered that he and the staff shared a common adoration for the game of football.
"Getting to talk ball with the coaches and understanding what they're trying to do and what they're trying to accomplish," Price recalled, "hearing that passion come out of their mouths -- I like to feel and hear that passion -- I just think that kind of sealed the deal."
It's not only the coaches at Indiana that share that palpable love for the game.
Aiding in his transition to Bloomington, Price's teammates and their similar love for football have helped foster a competitive environment amongst a receiving corp that's constantly pushing each other to get better.
"Everybody wants to be in, everybody wants to make plays," Price described of the Hoosiers' wide receivers. "When you have to compete (in practice), when it comes game time, then everything is almost like second nature. Having that competitive edge and everybody wanting to be THE guy, that's a blessing to have in the (receiver) room."
As Price and his teammates have grown closer on the field, they've also grown closer off of it too.
Developing chemistry away from the game that they all love, has been pivotal for Price as he embarks on the next stage of his college football career.
Simply hanging around his teammates and coaches outside of practice, and laughing and joking with them has made the on-field transition much smoother and easier, Price says.
As Price enters his final season of eligibility at Indiana, it's that boyhood love of football that drives him to reach new heights.
