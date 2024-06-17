PHOENIX, Ariz. - With the 2024 MLB Draft just under a month away, a number of Hoosiers have been invited to participate in the MLB Draft Combine running from June 18-23.

During the combine, the six Hoosiers invited will get a chance to showcase their talent and physical abilities in front of all 30 MLB franchises in Phoenix, Arizona.

Juniors Luke Sinnard, Carter Mathison, Brock Tibbitts, Josh Pyne and Nick Mitchell have all been invited, as has draft-eligible sophomore Connor Foley.