6 Hoosiers invited to 2024 MLB Draft Combine
PHOENIX, Ariz. - With the 2024 MLB Draft just under a month away, a number of Hoosiers have been invited to participate in the MLB Draft Combine running from June 18-23.
During the combine, the six Hoosiers invited will get a chance to showcase their talent and physical abilities in front of all 30 MLB franchises in Phoenix, Arizona.
Juniors Luke Sinnard, Carter Mathison, Brock Tibbitts, Josh Pyne and Nick Mitchell have all been invited, as has draft-eligible sophomore Connor Foley.
Find out more on where each Hoosier is ranked in the 2024 draft class here.
The six Hoosiers invited to the draft combine this year is tops in the Big Ten. Indiana will make up half of the Big Ten's representation at June's combine.
Since Indiana head coach Jeff Mercer took over the program prior to the start of the 2019 season, Indiana has seen 10 different players selected within the first 10 rounds of the draft.
RHP Craig Yoho and shortstop Phillip Glasser were the two Hoosiers selected in last year's draft.
The 2024 MLB Draft is set for July 14-16 in Arlington, Texas during All-Star weekend.
