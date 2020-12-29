One of the perks of making a bowl is extra reps and practice time.

For younger players, the extra reps can be extremely beneficial, and members of the Indiana coaching staff note they have seen some younger Hoosiers embrace the extra time as the team prepares to take on Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl Saturday.

Head coach Tom Allen said the first few days were dedicated to fundamentals, but several younger offensive linemen took full advantage of the work.

“Randy Holtz is one of those guys that we are just trying to bring along. Obviously, a big individual and we just want to see him continue to grow and develop, and I think that is big. Cameron Knight is a guy that you think has a bring future here. He came early this year, although it got cut short,” Allen said.

Other players Allen mentioned included: David Baker, Jovan Swann, Damarjhe Lewis and Beau Robbins.

“David Baker is another one. We have got him lots of reps and he continues to make plays and does a good job. Beau is starting to come into his own. I think these extra practices and all the work he has done this year is starting to show up so I am excited about him,” Allen said.

Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan also acknowledged he has seen strong efforts out of Baldwin, as well as Javon Swinton, Jacolby Hewitt and AJ Barner.

“I see those guys as trending players and guys continuing to get better. Some of our younger offensive linemen, we are able to get some of the younger guys reps and they are taking advantage of it. Our goal is to get better every day and our entire team has worked hard and improved,” Sheridan said.