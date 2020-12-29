Younger players thriving with extra reps during bowl practice
One of the perks of making a bowl is extra reps and practice time.
For younger players, the extra reps can be extremely beneficial, and members of the Indiana coaching staff note they have seen some younger Hoosiers embrace the extra time as the team prepares to take on Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl Saturday.
Head coach Tom Allen said the first few days were dedicated to fundamentals, but several younger offensive linemen took full advantage of the work.
“Randy Holtz is one of those guys that we are just trying to bring along. Obviously, a big individual and we just want to see him continue to grow and develop, and I think that is big. Cameron Knight is a guy that you think has a bring future here. He came early this year, although it got cut short,” Allen said.
Other players Allen mentioned included: David Baker, Jovan Swann, Damarjhe Lewis and Beau Robbins.
“David Baker is another one. We have got him lots of reps and he continues to make plays and does a good job. Beau is starting to come into his own. I think these extra practices and all the work he has done this year is starting to show up so I am excited about him,” Allen said.
Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan also acknowledged he has seen strong efforts out of Baldwin, as well as Javon Swinton, Jacolby Hewitt and AJ Barner.
“I see those guys as trending players and guys continuing to get better. Some of our younger offensive linemen, we are able to get some of the younger guys reps and they are taking advantage of it. Our goal is to get better every day and our entire team has worked hard and improved,” Sheridan said.
The extra reps also come on the heels of the program having to shut down recently due to Covid-19 issues, something that concerns Allen in regards to time off.
“Anytime you have that much of a time period where you do not play, there is no question. You had seven straight weeks, nobody leaves, no breaks, no anything. Seven straight Big Ten games were challenging physically and mentally, so the mental break was a blessing. The challenge now is to get back and have a great week of practice, and the whole group is not back yet, but we are getting closer,” Allen said.
Allen said in order to stay sharp, the team has done some one vs. one work and has gotten away from scout work a little.
“Just trying to simulate game situations and keep our guys focused and locked in for that so yeah, I think anytime you have a delay you are concerned about it but once again just like anything else as this year has shown, we just have to adapt and find creative ways to keep our guys ready to play. So, when we do play on January 2 we are at our best,” Allen said.
