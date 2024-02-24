About an hour north of the sprawling Indiana University campus along State Road 67 rests Decatur Central High School, home of the Hawks. After finishing 4-7 in 2022, Decatur Central posted an 11-3 record last season and reached the Class 5A Indiana High School Athletic Association state championship behind the arm of rising junior quarterback Bo Polston, who is drawing the Hoosiers’ interest.

“I think the offense Coach (Curt) Cignetti and (co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach) Coach (Tino) Sunseri run fits exactly what I can do as a quarterback,” Polston said in an interview. “Having that sniper mentality they speak of is exactly how I play.”

There’s still a long way to go for Polston in terms of recruiting - he’s only a sophomore - and he still has plenty of goals he wants to accomplish as a high school player, including hoisting a state championship trophy that eluded him last season after a loss to Fort Wayne Snider High School in Lucas Oil Stadium. Nevertheless, Polston has his eyes on the Hoosiers and their new coaching staff. Decatur Central has a track record of producing versatile quarterbacks – like Virginia Tech LB Aycen Stevens – and Polston definitely fits that mold.

“My interactions with the new staff have been great,” Polston said. “I’ve talked to (defensive tackles) Coach (Pat) Kuntz a lot and he’s a great guy and knows what he’s talking about when it comes to Indiana football.”

Polston flashes a strong arm, especially on the deep ball, hitting receivers in stride and throwing with good velocity between the hashes. Moreover, he's also a dual-threat who can run and make plays with his legs. Trained by former Penn State quarterback Anthony Morelli at X-Factor QB in Westfield, Ind., Polston believes his future is in good hands.

“There’s nothing like it up there,” Polston said. “When you are competing with the best kids from all around the state, it just makes you better.”

Polston finished last season with over 1,800 yards passing, 500 yards rushing, 18 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns. He also threw just seven interceptions. He holds a 3.95 GPA and plans to major in communications.

The Hoosiers, who were Polston’s second offer last April, could face stiff competition for Polston’s services at this time next year. Along with a boatload of MAC offers, he holds offers from New Mexico State, Michigan, Marshall, Minnesota, West Virginia and Georgia. But the convenient location of the Hoosiers in relation to Decatur Central could be more attractive.

Other potential Hoosier recruiting targets at Decatur Central are safety Mykul Campbell and guard Alec Surber.