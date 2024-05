The Indiana Alumni team "Assembly Ball" has added a new member to their squad, and it's a big one. Kevin "Yogi" Ferrell has joined the team, becoming the fifth member of this summer's TBT team, joining Troy Williams, Miller Kopp, Juwan Morgan, and Devonte Green. The legendary point guard finished his career at Indiana sixth in school history in career points (1,986), first in career assists (633), and second in made 3-Pointers for a career (272). Fans will have a real treat watching Yogi and other former Hoosiers back in action once again this July.







Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CUkVBS0lORyBORVdTOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0luZGlhbmFNQkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEluZGlhbmFN QkI8L2E+IExFR0VORCBZb2dpIEZlcnJlbGwgaGFzIGNvbW1pdHRlZCB0byBw bGF5IHdpdGggdGhlIEluZGlhbmEgYWx1bW5pIGluIFRCVOKAvO+4jzxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWW9naUZlcnJlbGwxMT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AWW9naUZlcnJlbGwxMTwvYT4gaXMgb2ZmaWNpYWxs eSBvbiBib2FyZCBmb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9U QlRBc3NlbWJseUJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRCVEFzc2Vt Ymx5QmFsbDwvYT4gJmFtcDsgaGXigJlsbCBiZSBwbGF5aW5nIGluIGZyb250 IG9mIElVIGZhbnMgYWdhaW4gaW4gSW5keSBhdCBIaW5rbGUgRmllbGRob3Vz ZSE8YnI+PGJyPvCfkqXwn46f77iPQkUgVEhFUkU6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9wUkxMU2ZCWDZIIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vcFJMTFNmQlg2SDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2NQTDNzdlAzWmQiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9jUEwzc3ZQM1pkPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRCVCAoQHRoZXRv dXJuYW1lbnQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGhldG91 cm5hbWVudC9zdGF0dXMvMTc5NjE5MjYxNDcwNzgwMjQ0Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMzAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is a winner-take-all style basketball tournament that has taken place each summer in July, dating back to 2014. The tournament features 64 teams in a single-elimination tournament with a $1 million prize awarded to the winning team. Assembly Ball will be playing at Hinkle Fieldhouse in the Butler regional, and their first game is scheduled for Friday, July 19 at 8 p.m.. You can find tickets for the Butler Regional -- here. Indiana's alumni squad is expected to continue to take shape over the next several weeks, with more players to be announced in the near future.