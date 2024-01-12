Xavier Johnson won't start Friday night vs. Minnesota
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana starting senior point guard Xavier Johnson will not start Friday night’s game versus Minnesota.
The decision from head coach Mike Woodson is disciplinary, stemming back to Tuesday night’s game at Rutgers. The sixth-year guard was ejected for making contact with Rutgers’ Antwone Woolfolk in the groin area while attempting to fight through a screen.
Appointed a team captain ahead of the 2023-24 season alongside fellow senior guard Trey Galloway, Johnson will still be available to play Friday evening.
Through nine games this season, Johnson is averaging 9.2 points a game. The contest Tuesday night was just his third since returning from a foot injury from November that sidelined him for seven games. He has started every game he’s appeared in this season.
In his place, freshman point guard Gabe Cupps will start. He was the replacement for Johnson throughout all of the games Johnson missed due to injury.
In 16 games this season, Cupps is averaging 21.9 minutes and 2.8 points and 1.5 assists a game.
Tipoff for Indiana and Minnesota is set for 6:30 pm on FS1.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board