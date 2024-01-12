Appointed a team captain ahead of the 2023-24 season alongside fellow senior guard Trey Galloway, Johnson will still be available to play Friday evening.

The decision from head coach Mike Woodson is disciplinary, stemming back to Tuesday night’s game at Rutgers. The sixth-year guard was ejected for making contact with Rutgers’ Antwone Woolfolk in the groin area while attempting to fight through a screen.

Through nine games this season, Johnson is averaging 9.2 points a game. The contest Tuesday night was just his third since returning from a foot injury from November that sidelined him for seven games. He has started every game he’s appeared in this season.

In his place, freshman point guard Gabe Cupps will start. He was the replacement for Johnson throughout all of the games Johnson missed due to injury.

In 16 games this season, Cupps is averaging 21.9 minutes and 2.8 points and 1.5 assists a game.

Tipoff for Indiana and Minnesota is set for 6:30 pm on FS1.