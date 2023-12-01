BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's beginning to conference play on Friday night versus Maryland will come without the Hoosiers' starting point guard.

Xavier Johnson, who was listed as questionable on the conference-issued availability report, will not play versus Maryland. He emerged from the locker room not dressed for warmups. Instead, he had a boot on his left foot and was dressed in street clothes.

The injury stems back to IU's game before the Empire Classic, a home contest versus Wright State.

Following the second game of the Empire Classic, a win over Louisville, Johnson walked into his postgame press conference with a boot on the same foot. He left Indiana's game versus Harvard and did not return for the second half. Instead, he wore warmups and had his left foot wrapped in ice.