Xavier Johnson won't play versus Maryland, dealing with foot injury
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's beginning to conference play on Friday night versus Maryland will come without the Hoosiers' starting point guard.
Xavier Johnson, who was listed as questionable on the conference-issued availability report, will not play versus Maryland. He emerged from the locker room not dressed for warmups. Instead, he had a boot on his left foot and was dressed in street clothes.
The injury stems back to IU's game before the Empire Classic, a home contest versus Wright State.
Following the second game of the Empire Classic, a win over Louisville, Johnson walked into his postgame press conference with a boot on the same foot. He left Indiana's game versus Harvard and did not return for the second half. Instead, he wore warmups and had his left foot wrapped in ice.
When asked about the possibility of Johnson not playing on Thursday in his preview press conference, Woodson said that Indiana would need to count on the next man up if the sixth-year guard was unable to go.
"That's how it's always been here. Injuries are part of the game," Woodson said. "You know, nothing you can do about it. If he can't play, then I expect somebody else to step up and play."
So far this season, Johnson is averaging 10.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 48.6% shooting.
Indiana's next stretch of games is crucial – tonight versus Maryland, next Tuesday at Michigan, a week from Saturday versus Auburn in Atlanta, and Indiana's return game of the home-and-home Kansas series in Bloomington on Dec. 16, just over two weeks away.
How many of these games Johnson will be healthy for is not yet know, but in a crucial stretch of games, the Hoosiers could be without their leader at the guard position.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board