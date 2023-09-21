BLOOMINGTON – Indiana sixth-year senior guard Xavier Johnson has been named a preseason second-team All-Big Ten selection by The Almanac.

Johnson, coming back this season on the heels of a medical hardship waiver that was granted due to a broken foot injury suffered at Kansas last December, is one of two captains on Indiana's team this season – the other being senior guard and backcourt mate Trey Galloway.

He's expected to be a big piece of Indiana's puzzle this season as a leader, both on the floor and off.

"X has played more basketball games in college than anybody on our ballclub, so I expect him to lead, be a point guard and be a leader on and off the floor and put us in position to win basketball games," said Indiana head coach Mike Woodson on Wednesday. "That's what it's all about.

"Losing Xavier Johnson last year was huge for our team. I mean, it hurt us."

Now, in his third and final season in Bloomington after beginning his career with three years in the ACC, Johnson is more hungry than ever Woodson says.

"Hell, he's an old man," Woodson said. "He can't come back for seven, so he's got to give us all he can give us this year to make it right."