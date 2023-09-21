Xavier Johnson named to preseason All-Big Ten Second Team by The Almanac
BLOOMINGTON – Indiana sixth-year senior guard Xavier Johnson has been named a preseason second-team All-Big Ten selection by The Almanac.
Johnson, coming back this season on the heels of a medical hardship waiver that was granted due to a broken foot injury suffered at Kansas last December, is one of two captains on Indiana's team this season – the other being senior guard and backcourt mate Trey Galloway.
He's expected to be a big piece of Indiana's puzzle this season as a leader, both on the floor and off.
"X has played more basketball games in college than anybody on our ballclub, so I expect him to lead, be a point guard and be a leader on and off the floor and put us in position to win basketball games," said Indiana head coach Mike Woodson on Wednesday. "That's what it's all about.
"Losing Xavier Johnson last year was huge for our team. I mean, it hurt us."
Now, in his third and final season in Bloomington after beginning his career with three years in the ACC, Johnson is more hungry than ever Woodson says.
"Hell, he's an old man," Woodson said. "He can't come back for seven, so he's got to give us all he can give us this year to make it right."
In just 11 games last season, Johnson averaged 9.9 points, 4.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game in just 25.1 minutes per outing. His shooting splits – 41-37-79 – were similar to those of his career averages.
But Johnson wants to lead by example in 2023. He had to sit on the sidelines during tough moments last year and watch, unable to influence the outcome any more than vocally from the sidelines. Now, since returning to campus, he's finally felt like he's back to full strength.
How far Indiana goes this season largely hinges on a number of factors, but Johnson's impact is near the top of the list. He'll have the eyes of the conference and the country on him in his efforts to do so.
