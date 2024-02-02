BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head coach Mike Woodson says he hasn't had a "full deck" since late November.

That changed momentarily in Tuesday's win over Iowa, but with heavy emphasis on only momentarily. Malik Reneau left the contest just three minutes in with an ankle injury, and Xavier Johnson came down hard on his arm and left the game late with an elbow injury. As Woodson described it Friday morning to a pool of reporters, "all hell broke loose," and now, Woodson isn't sure if he'll ever have a full deck again this season.

"Right now, we're still evaluating them," Woodson said. "I'll know more today when I get to practice. I spoke to (head athletic trainer) Tim (Garl) this morning. Just at this point, I don't know. I really don't."

Woodson said that neither Johnson or Reneau practiced on Thursday, but said IU would see if either of them were on the floor for Friday's practice.

From a coaching standpoint, he's had to adjust rotations and alter defensive schemes to go back to the basics, "reaching and grabbing and scratching" to extract anything he can from his shorthanded team. Getting 7-footer Kel'el Ware back from a two-game absence also helped, but the carryover from Indiana's loss to Illinois into the win over Iowa was a more staunch, connected defense.

A next-man-up approach has helped keep the Hoosiers afloat. But with so many new faces and moving parts already featuring on this year's roster, Indiana's lack of injury luck has made things tougher on the third-year Hoosier head coach.

"...[N]obody has even printed that," Woodson said, referencing the lack of a full-strength Indiana team for a majority of the season. "It's like, go win anyway. I get it. Nobody wants to win in a worse way than Mike Woodson with this ballclub.

"But I think when you put a team together, you're hoping that team can get through a season or be there just to see exactly what kind of team you do have. That's been the frustrating part for me from a coaching standpoint because I do think if we're pretty healthy and guys do what they're asked to do, we could be a pretty decent basketball team. But it's been a struggled because we just haven't had a full deck, and I don't know if we're ever going to have one, to be honest with you."