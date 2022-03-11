With win, Indiana surely secures first NCAA Tournament berth since 2016

It wasn't without drama, as nothing really is with this 2022 Indiana Hoosier basketball team. But, they did it all the same. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, or just horrible, corrupt decisions, the Hoosiers will be dancing next week after defeating the No. 1 seed Illinois Fighting Illini in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday afternoon.

It's the first time since 2003 that Indiana has won consecutive games in the NCAA Tournament. In the same game, Trayce Jackson-Davis became only the second player in Indiana history to reach 1,500 points, 750 rebounds, and 150 blocks. The other is Alan Henderson. There is something seriously special that has become of this team ever since that 17-pt deficit on Thursday against Michigan. Something has clicked.

"The thing that I like about our team is they are competitive," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "We've lost a lot of close games. We are very, very competitive. From a coaching standpoint that's all, you can ask for." In his first year, with what some would describe as a less talented team than other coaches have had, Mike Woodson has Indiana dancing. Through all the growing pains, putting together as best of a team as he could assemble. Indiana lost multiple players to the portal, and they had to find a new identity with a new group. "Coach Woodson said it all year, this isn't last year's team. I think yesterday getting over that hump proves we're a new team with new pieces," Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. "We're just going to keep playing our style of basketball and hopefully they keep transitioning to wins."

A statement was made today by this Indiana team. A statement that has the ability to make waves for years to come. The big dance in his first year, something is working for Mike Woodson. Something that didn't work with past coaching staff. "Coach Woodson got us to believe. We believed we could win. We're playing both sides of the ball well, our defense has really stepped up," Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson said. Trayce Jackson-Davis had never beaten Illinois or Michigan coming into this tournament. Being able to check that box off his Big Ten resume is only adding to his greatness as a Hoosier and college basketball player in general. But, beating those teams pails in comparison to what a win in the NCAA tournament would do for his legacy as an Indiana basketball player, and how it would help him be content if he were to wrap up his career as a Hoosier after his last game this season.