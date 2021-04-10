As Indiana walked off of the court one final time in the Big Ten Tournament, it was in large part due to its inability to be consistent on the offensive end that led to another loss.

Whether it was shooting, half court sets or the pace in which Indiana played, the offense was dull and ineffective.

While its roster stays largely intact from last season, the additions of Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson will help with shooting and playmaking. Indiana also kept Khristian Lander, Jordan Geronimo and Race Thompson from the transfer portal. It did, however, lose second-leading scorer Armaan Franklin and third-leading scorer Al Durham.

So, what exactly can Indiana expect from new head coach Mike Woodson in his first year? A much different style of play it seems.

"I feel like coach Woodson is really going to let the leashes off, let us actually play our games,” IU All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “I feel like that’s going to really help a lot of our teammates.

“I think last year we struggled at times because we never really played up-tempo. I feel like when we played up-tempo, we were really good. I feel like we were set oriented too much. We didn’t really just get the ball and go. I feel like we were more robotic than basketball players.”

Part of that uptempo style is due to Woodson's experience in the NBA and having multiple playmakers on the floor, something he looks to bring to Indiana.