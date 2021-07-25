With everchanging landscape, are changes coming to the Big Ten?

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- With news surfacing that both Texas and Oklahoma may be entertaining the notion of leaving the Big XII Conference and joining the Southeastern Conference, talk of another possible expansion inside the Big Ten Conference has come up.

The last time the conference's landscape changed in 2014 as both Rutgers and Nebraska joined.

On Thursday, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren discussed the notion of a changing landscape during the first day of Big Ten Media Days. When asked if the news of Texas and Oklahoma looking to move forces the Big Ten to look at another landscape change, Warren initially deflected before stating that the landscape is at an "inflection point in college athletics."

"So whether it's name, image, and likeness, whether it's the Austin case, whether it's potential college football playoff expansion, whether it's schools from one conference joining another conference, these are the kind of issues that we all will be dealing with here this year and for many years in the future. And so, again, that's the world that we live in right now and I know from where we sit we're always constantly evaluating what's in the best interests of the conference. It will be interesting to see how that story that you mentioned yesterday, how that evolves and where it lands, but I think that reiterates where we are in college athletics and that's why I'm so grateful that Barry Alvarez has decided to join us because these are all the kind of things that just, collectively, that we as a conference will be able to kind of talk to and think through and consult with our director of athletics and our chancellors and presidents and our many individuals on our campus," Warren said.

In addition to discussions about conference changes, Warren also touched on the expansion of the College Football Playoffs and how it will impact the Big Ten.

When it comes to what impact the potential expansion of the CFP could do to the conference scheduling and divisional play in 2023, Warren said those are things the conference will have to work through.

"One of the things I'm most excited about and, although we're still dealing with issues of COVID 19 or variants, is to be able to get back to the work of college athletics. So all those items that you raise, from scheduling to divisions to college football expansion, all those different things, they, one thing impacts another. It all impacts each other. So this fall, I've already started this summer of having these conversations within our internal Big Ten family in regards to their viewpoints from college football expansion, gathering information, as they called it, kind of the next couple of months are really gathering information to decide what we feel is in the best interests. So I am really energized and excited. That's why I came here is to do everything we can to make this the best conference in college athletics, empower our student-athletes, and deal with issues like you're addressing. So I'm excited to work with our staff and Coach Alvarez and others to make sure that we're very methodical and thoughtful as we unpack those issues," Warren said.