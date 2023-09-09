With evaluation period up, decision looms for IU on starting QB
BLOOMINGTON – The two-week long test is over.
Indiana was taken care of by Ohio State in game one and the Hoosiers were able to capture a comfortable first win against Indiana State in week two. With the Hoosiers now moving into the more hostile and important part of their schedule, Indiana has a million-dollar question ready to be answered.
Who will be the starting quarterback for the Indiana Hoosiers?
The build up to this moment has been loaded with intrigue. The Hoosiers had hope with a young, shifty, mobile quarterback in Dexter Williams II – but injury struck once again. That left the Hoosiers in the middle of crossroads and a forced hand. The quarterback of the future was now sidelined, and the Hoosiers knew they must adapt. A battle between Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby has since ensued.
When Jackson first started connecting with Indiana, his arrival was the talk of the town. He made a name for himself quickly, thanks in part to his brother and then-current Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis, which seemed to put him in a favorable position with the fanbase.
On the other end, Sorsby – a returning redshirt freshman – was put in this position due Indiana’s continuous injury bug plaguing the position. The once three-star recruit quickly found himself in a situation that wasn't necessarily supposed to happen, on the cusp of starting games in just his second year of college football.
Both quarterbacks have now battled and been given their fair shot.
"Coming out of fall camp, you would've liked to name one, I get that," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said on Friday evening following the Hoosiers' 41-7 victory over Indiana State. "But trusted my gut on that one. Didn't feel like they had any distinction either way. I feel like we needed live game play to make a decision, and to really make a fair assessment. You know, and you can still see it's very close."
This uncertainty can’t go on forever and now Allen seems to be ready to move forward with a definitive starter. If we take a dive back to the months leading up to this decision, we see that it's been a real back and forth competition.
Both the spring and fall seasons consisted of a lot of the same. Jackson and Sorsby traded off behind center and shared an adequate amount of reps for the majority of the off-season. When Jackson first came on campus back in January, the job seemed to be his. Jackson quickly committed to Indiana shortly after his visit and with all the hype and interest around his name, it seemed like Indiana found their quarterback for the future.
All the credit to the Texas native, Sorsby made it a captivating contest. As the spring season continued, Sorsby was able to make his impact felt just enough to raise questions within the coaching staff. Spring turned into summer, summer turned into fall and as the season was about to commence, those same concerns from a few months prior, still loomed in Allen’s head.
Now that the first two weeks of the season are over, Indiana has to make a decision. Ohio State and Indiana State provided equal learning opportunities in different facets for everyone – the players, the coaches, the skill position players too. Allen’s plan was understandable as he gave both his players an even chance to make a case for themselves. Now, they shift over to having that conversation about who will be their guy moving forward.
This really depends on what Allen and his staff want to do. Sorsby is more of a traditional pocket passer while Jackson holds the ability to be more versatile. In the first two games, Sorsby and Jackson shared pretty much the same amount of time on the field which was exactly what the coaching staff wanted. This decision seems like it will come down to several lengthly closed door conversations.
Both players had both good and bad moments on the field, which was expected due to the surrounding circumstances. Allen has a tough decision to make and its fair to say that both quarterbacks have made their case. Indiana will shift their focus onto Louisville, but more importantly, is now going to make sure they pick the right quarterback for this team.
“We were going to go back and evaluate both games and make a decision. We will have a starter for week three.” Allen said.
