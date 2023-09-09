Indiana was taken care of by Ohio State in game one and the Hoosiers were able to capture a comfortable first win against Indiana State in week two. With the Hoosiers now moving into the more hostile and important part of their schedule, Indiana has a million-dollar question ready to be answered.

The build up to this moment has been loaded with intrigue. The Hoosiers had hope with a young, shifty, mobile quarterback in Dexter Williams II – but injury struck once again. That left the Hoosiers in the middle of crossroads and a forced hand. The quarterback of the future was now sidelined, and the Hoosiers knew they must adapt. A battle between Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby has since ensued.

When Jackson first started connecting with Indiana, his arrival was the talk of the town. He made a name for himself quickly, thanks in part to his brother and then-current Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis, which seemed to put him in a favorable position with the fanbase.

On the other end, Sorsby – a returning redshirt freshman – was put in this position due Indiana’s continuous injury bug plaguing the position. The once three-star recruit quickly found himself in a situation that wasn't necessarily supposed to happen, on the cusp of starting games in just his second year of college football.

Both quarterbacks have now battled and been given their fair shot.

"Coming out of fall camp, you would've liked to name one, I get that," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said on Friday evening following the Hoosiers' 41-7 victory over Indiana State. "But trusted my gut on that one. Didn't feel like they had any distinction either way. I feel like we needed live game play to make a decision, and to really make a fair assessment. You know, and you can still see it's very close."

This uncertainty can’t go on forever and now Allen seems to be ready to move forward with a definitive starter. If we take a dive back to the months leading up to this decision, we see that it's been a real back and forth competition.

Both the spring and fall seasons consisted of a lot of the same. Jackson and Sorsby traded off behind center and shared an adequate amount of reps for the majority of the off-season. When Jackson first came on campus back in January, the job seemed to be his. Jackson quickly committed to Indiana shortly after his visit and with all the hype and interest around his name, it seemed like Indiana found their quarterback for the future.