“Their coaches have been great since they have offered me and they laid out the plan for me when I get there,” Thiry said. “That is a big part for me and I believe in Coach (Curt) Cignetti to get it done.”

The Hoosiers locked up their sixth verbal commitment of the Class of 2025 with three-star tight end Blake Thiry out of Prairie du Chien High School (Wisc.). Along with playing in the Big 10, the 6-4, 220-pound prospect cited the Hoosiers’ staff as the top reason behind his decision for Indiana.

Thiry had 10 offers. Outside of Texas Tech, the Hoosiers were his only Power 4 offer, which he received on March 5.

“What I like about their staff is that they are straightforward with me and honest about what I can do,” Thiry said. “They like my skill set and they can use me everywhere around the field. I like hearing that from them because I know I’m wanted there.”

Along with his tight end duties on offense, Thiry contributes on defense as an outside linebacker and a long snapper on special teams (he is rated 4.5/5 by Kohl’s as a long snapper). He is a dynamic receiver who can leap, high-point the ball and win contested catches. He will also align at running back, where his 220-pound frame is hard to bring down: he is surprisingly nimble for his size and shows ability to run through contact. Thiry has good top-end speed and balance, especially when he finds daylight.

“I will be a good fit in their locker room because of the versatility I bring and the attitude I bring everyday,” Thiry said. “I want to work every day and keep growing as a player. I believe Coach Cain will develop me into a great player.”

Thiry earned all-state honors and was the conference player of the year last season. He finished the fall with 35 catches for 620 yards and six touchdowns, as well as 1,184 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.