Few nights come around during the seven month long college basketball offseason bigger than the NBA Draft. A night where the best young talent in the world of basketball find out their fate with regards to their pro career in the game's top flight, it's a grand celebration with a lot of fanfare. Players and fans alike speculate all year about the potential prospects teams will call upon to take their organization to the next steps, and the feeling of a dream's realization often brings these superhuman athletes to child-like emotions – tears of joy, and overflow of pride and admiration coming from those who are around them. It's the biggest night of every player's lives. In concurrence, it's just as monumental for the programs they represent. Last night, now-former Indiana freshman phenom Jalen Hood-Schifino descended upon Brooklyn's Barclays Center to discover his fate while Trayce Jackson-Davis – who ascended to program icon status for the features he accomplished during his last year in Bloomington – watched on in Indianapolis, surrounded by friends, family, teammates and coaches. It's a broken record we in the media continued to play from October to March and so on: These guys were pros, and they had been for months now. From time to time, it was a challenge to sit after a game and figure out an elaborate, thoughtful way to say that without being too boastful or repeating ourselves, but more often than not, one of, if not both, would end up being the story on a given night. Whether it was a 35-point performance in one of college basketball's most prestigious and contested rivalries or a collection of statlines that looked like they were from generations' past, the collection of moments that Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis had accumulated just in the past year provided a general consensus that you could identify each of them as contributors at the next level. That's significant, of course, because both of them fulfilled the aspiration last night. In case you missed it, Jalen Hood-Schifino is now a Laker and Trayce Jackson-Davis is now a Warrior. But it's also significant because they're the first flag bearers of what you're able to do as a player at Indiana University, the school they're now forever linked to.

Jalen Hood-Schifino and Mike Woodson share a moment as Hood-Schifino is drafted Thursday night.

While we're at it, let's rattle off the superlatives. The duo are the first and second players to ever be drafted under head coach Mike Woodson's tenure. Hood-Schifino was the first Hoosier drafted since 2019 – Romeo Langford – and Indiana had two draft picks in the same night for the first time since 2017 – OG Anunoby and Thomas Bryant. Indiana checks in as the Big Ten's best at providing draft selections all-time (79 Hoosiers have been selected since the Draft began in 1947), and the two picks are the 14th time in program history multiple players have heard their name called on the same night. Thursday's selections coincide with the return to relevance Indiana has undergone since appointing Woodson as the program's head coach. There's a reputation quickly forming under his watch: Indiana will play tough matchups in the non-conference, compete in the Big Ten regular season and be in the conversation for the NCAA Tournament year-in and year-out. He's faced his toughest task yet with retooling a roster that saw four starters and other contributors leave due to graduation, transfers or the NBA Draft, and he's done so nicely on paper, albeit the on-court fit is yet to be determined. But perhaps the most impressive aspect of Woodson's reign so far has been the player development arcs he's pushed his top talent onto. Utilizing his pedigree and background in the NBA, Woodson elevated Jackson-Davis' game to new heights after he returned to Indiana two seasons ago. Hood-Schifino's path looked a bit different, but converting a five-star freshman combo guard to a mid-teens first round pick while playing two-thirds of the season as the lead guard is an accomplishment in itself. Now, recruits notice the path that talented Hoosiers are on, and how could they not? Both Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis landed in favorable situations based upon their skillset and their new team's needs. If Indiana could do that for a couple of highly-touted prospects in the Indiana duo, why couldn't they do it for them? That's not to mention the staff that surrounds Woodson, too. Loaded with former playing experience at both Indiana and the next level – Jordan Hulls, Calbert Cheaney and others come to mind – there's a solid connection that draws Bloomington and any one of the NBA's 30 cities closer together.

In his original commitment announcement to Indiana, Hood-Schifino wore a Kobe Bryant jersey, signifying both the player and mindset that he idolized. As he shined in Indiana's Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal win over Maryland, his eventual GM Rob Pelinka watched on from just a few rows off the court in Chicago's United Center. Pelinka would go on to say Thursday night that the choice for them was easy – a lottery-level talent and great value at the No. 17 pick. Once he fell into their lap, they couldn't pass him up. "I had a couple conversations with Mike Woodson as part of the process, he's an incredible coach," Pelinka told Lakers reporters following the draft. "Mike said he's never really been around a 19-year-old that approached the game and just life and his body like Jalen Hood-Schifino. "(Woodson) said, in his opinion, he's figured out how to be a pro before he's a pro." Jackson-Davis, on the other hand, was never not going to be a Hoosier out of high school. But his draft prospects were seemingly always uncertain. He had to sweat it out on Thursday night as the night's second-to-last pick, but Golden State saw the chance to choose someone they had much higher on their draft board. The Warriors provide a glove-like fit for his style of play, and new GM Mike Dunleavy has already said that they plan to have Jackson-Davis on their 15-man roster. That's a stark contrast from where he stood just seasons ago, where there was doubt about his game translating to the league he'd longed to be apart of for so long. Although it may be premature, he's an instant candidate for one of the steals of Thursday's draft and the chip on his shoulder has never been bigger. Amongst everything going on, the two newest Hoosiers to join the long list of Indiana players drafted to the NBA still identified themselves back to their roots. To recruits, the national media and everyone involved, it's the best endorsement a program could get.

