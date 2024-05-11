Indiana basketball has five newcomers joining the cream and crimson in Bloomington this upcoming fall. Four are coming by way of the transfer portal, while one is coming from the high school ranks. But what if I told you that none of the Hoosiers' offseason additions will be the most important players on the roster in the upcoming 2024-25 campaign. Myles Rice and Kanaan Carlyle were two of the most dynamic guards available in the portal, yet I don't think either one of them will be the most important Hoosier next year. Similarly, big man Oumar Ballo was one of the most highly sought-after centers in the portal this summer, but he won't be the most important player for Indiana next season either. While Luke Goode and Bryson Tucker -- the Hoosiers' other two additions this offseason -- figure to play impactful roles off the bench, neither will be the most important player on the team. The most important player that will be sporting the candy stripes next season is a returner, and it's none other than Malik Reneau.

Between the role Reneau is expected to play within the Indiana offense and the rising junior's sky-high potential, the Hoosiers' ceiling for the upcoming season rests largely upon the shoulders of the 6-foot-9, Montverde (Fl.) product. More specifically, Indiana's success next year relies on how well Reneau can shoot the ball from deep. A season ago, Reneau shot 33.3% (15-45) from three. That followed a freshman campaign that saw the young forward attempt just eight long balls, knocking down just two. There were a number of signs of progression with Reneau's 3-point shot last season, including the simple jump in volume and percentage. However, after shooting 40.6% from downtown over Indiana's first 19 games of the season, Reneau connected on just 15.4% of his triples over the Hoosiers' final 14 contests a year ago. In Indiana's 19 wins last season, Reneau shot the ball at a 38.1% clip from downtown. In the Hoosiers' 14 losses, he wasn't nearly as efficient, hitting just 29.2% of his threes. According to Synergy Sports, 53.5% of Reneau's 3-point attempts last year were 'unguarded' -- he shot 34.8% on those wide-open looks. Playing alongside guards like Rice and Carlyle this year, Reneau should be in store for even more open looks from distance this upcoming season. When they come, he's going to have to knock them down. Reneau's 68.3% conversion rate at the charity stripe last season can be a bit conflicting when trying to project his 3-point shooting. On one hand, he was the Hoosiers' fourth-best free throw shooter a year ago. On the other hand, that's not saying much due to Indiana's team-wide struggles at the foul line for much of last year. Floor spacing is key in this modern age of basketball where teams are taking more 3-pointers than ever. Indiana is no exception. Last year at Arizona, 78.9% of Ballo's field goal attempts came at the rim. He needs space on the interior to operate. If Reneau is able to knock down triples, that gives Ballo that extra space and forces defenders to make a decision between doubling the new Indiana big man or staying home on Reneau around the perimeter. Additionally, Reneau will presumably be playing alongside Rice in the Hoosiers' starting lineup next season. A season ago, 69.7% of Rice's field goal attempts came inside the 3-point line. If Reneau is able to prove himself as a threat from long range, it opens up so many more driving lanes for Rice to get to his spots inside the arc.