INDIANAPOLIS -- Days after Indiana's 2022 season closed with a 30-16 loss to Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game, Hoosier head coach Tom Allen made a trip South. No, not for a winter vacation. Instead, to accomplish, arguably, his most important offseason task: keep freshman Jaylin Lucas an Indiana Hoosier. Lucas, a Houma, La., native, unexpectedly starred for Indiana as a freshman last season despite being notably undersized at just 5-foot-9 and 165 or so pounds. He played in all 12 games and received 49 carries, totaling 271 yards and a pair of touchdowns. he also caught 16 passes for 82 yards last season. But it was his work as a return specialist that made Lucas special. The agile sprinter returned two kicks for a touchdown last season and totaled nearly 600 return yards on the season in just 21 attempts, helping him earn Freshman All-American honors from several publications. "I made a home visit to his house because I knew how special he was," Allen said on Thursday at Big Ten Football Media Days. "I flew down there and I met with his parents. I mean you usually do that for recruits. you do home visits when you're recruiting. Well, we had to make sure that he knew we were going to do a great job of helping him be rewarded for his performance."

Allen was affirmative on Thursday saying that he knows Lucas was offered opportunities from other programs, though he didn't specify who exactly attempted to recruit Lucas into the transfer portal. But Lucas never felt a strong pull to leave Indiana after his true freshman season. "I decided to stay because there is something here that needs to be built at Indiana," Lucas said. "There's some unfinished business here. I want to win a Big Ten Championship -- I see myself playing in the Big Ten." Now a sophomore, Lucas has goals of improving -- and more significantly -- expanding his game. He wants to be more involved in the passing game as a slot and outside receiver, but he also understands that he is also a running back and return man for the Hoosiers entering the season. "I want to showcase I can play in the slot, anywhere on the field," Lucas said. "It doesn't matter where you put me. You can put me outside, I'm going to make something happen. When I catch the ball, I would say my ability is that I'm able to make five yards and turn it into 50-60 yards for a touchdown. Able to make guys miss at different points in the game." "He’s worked extremely hard at ball skills. Catching the ball and being able to be dependable in that area. For a guy that is built the way he is, he doesn’t have long features," Allen said. "He’s as hard of a worker as I have ever been around. He’s out there every possible moment catching punts and kicks and any ball he can as a receiver, out of the backfield as a running back, and obviously he’s a running back first." Few players in recent college football memory are better at dodging tacklers than Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn, West Virginia's Tavon Austin and Oregon's De'Anthony Thomas. All three are players that Lucas watches films of daily, and all have made it to the NFL. "They are all similar to my game and that’s helped me get better as a player each and every day. Seeing those guys go through the process helped me," Lucas said. "What I try to take away is the way they make guys miss and the way they view the field and attack everything they do. I try to see how they are being used in the offense."

