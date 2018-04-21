Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

A number of Indiana basketball targets descended on Indianapolis this weekend for the adidas Gauntlet Regional Qualifier.

TheHoosier.com staff was on-hand, and has recruiting plus scouting notes on a number of prospects, including:

· What former IU legend Damon Bailey thinks of New Albany five-star guard Romeo Langford's decision.

· The latest with 2019 Rochester (Minn.) five-star forward Matthew Hurt.

· Notes on a number of 2020 and 2021 prospects.

· A new name to know on the 2019 recruiting board?

· Plus more.

**Click here and head to our premium forum for the 1,600+ words of notes from the weekend**

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.