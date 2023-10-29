BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It took Indiana the entirety of the first half to truly find their footing, but Indiana knocked off UIndy in the team's first of two exhibition contests this season on Sunday. While the second half saw the Hoosiers space themselves from the Greyhounds en route to a 74-52 victory, the first chance to see this year's version of Indiana basketball offered some intriguing observations to draw from. Projecting out forward from the likes of a matchup against a Division II opponent would be foolish, as today's result likely isn't indicative of what's to come from the Hoosiers over the course of the upcoming campaign. So, with the first 40 minutes on the hardwood this season officially (or unofficially) in the books, these are just that – observations to note from the afternoon's proceedings and a glimpse into what stuck out from the contest. Let's discuss:

Indiana defeated UIndy 74-52 in the Hoosiers' exhibition opener. (Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times)

Hoosiers' second unit statement

Around this time last season, there was much considerable buzz surrounding the potential depth Indiana could have after the Hoosiers' second unit would help widen the gap between their early-season opponents. So, again, it's important to take some of the numbers and purely mathematical effects the group had with a grain of salt. Mike Woodson acknowledged after Sunday's game that UIndy is a strong team – he's not wrong, either – but the Greyhounds don't stack up to the caliber of opponents Indiana will face later this season. That being said, the energy the Hoosier bench brought to Sunday's contest is hard to ignore. Led by Gabe Cupps in the backup point guard role and welcomed contributions from Anthony Walker, CJ Gunn and others, the unit brought about more than just a spark to the floor – they completely changed the game in multiple facets. "I thought our second unit was fantastic, man," Woodson said following the win. "I thought Gabe came in and got that group around him, and they started to really defend and got the lead that we needed to have." Cupps played 18 minutes off the bench in the victory, totaling a plus-minus of +14. His energy was infectious every time he touched the floor. Out of the under-12 timeout in the first half with the score knotted at five, Cupps and the second unit found the first true bits of offensive synergy, scoring nine points in the stint leading up to the next media timeout. At one point in the second half, Cupps forced a 10-second violation all by himself. On Friday, Woodson made note that Cupps had been one of the brighter spots for the Hoosiers in practice. On Sunday, he showed it. "We need that every night," Gunn said Sunday in reference to Cupps' performance. "His effort and his defensive pressure – it's contagious to all of us. Seeing him work, seeing him apply pressure on the ball, it makes us want to get stops and get deflections and get steals. "We need that type of energy coming off the bench to lift us up as a team." "Especially coming from a freshman," Walker continued after, "(for) him to come out for his first game and apply pressure that he did really made a statement for the team, the other guards and our perimeter players on defense."

Cupps' +14 +/- was tied for the best mark of any Hoosier on Sunday. (Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times)

Cupps wasn't alone in his efforts, however. Walker's 22 minutes were the most of any non-starter on Sunday, also accumulating a tied team-high +/- of +14. Payton Sparks was complimentary in his efforts during his Hoosier debut. Gunn's eight points were the most off of the Indiana bench. Anthony Leal, who was likely slotted into the afternoon's rotation in place of Kaleb Banks – who's currently nursing a lower body injury – earned praise from the Hoosier head coach afterwards as well. It's been a point of emphasis in building his teams dating back to his days as an NBA coach, he says. There shouldn't be a drop off from one unit to the next. "I've always stressed that the second unit is just as important as the first unit," Woodson said. "...[If] you're not getting it from the first unit, you can go get it from the second unit. "I'm trying to build a team of guys that, when called upon, they're ready to play." Woodson too understands it's just one game. But to his well-trained eyes, it's hard to not see the glimpses of potential from the next five on the floor. "I want to be able to play nine to 10 guys," Woodson continued. "I think if we can do that, we can have something in that tank as we finish the season."

Hoosiers' length is apparent and effective

As is generally the case in early season exhibitions and often extending into regular season play, Indiana was the larger and more athletic team on the floor Sunday afternoon. What's different with this team, however, is the sheer length the Hoosiers are able to utilize to their advantage on both sides of the floor. Indiana's starting five boasted heights of 6-foot-3, 6-foot-5, 6-foot-8, 6-foot-9 and 7-foot. Off the bench, Cupps' 6-foot-2 stature was the shortest that saw the floor. On top of that, the fluidity of motion and athleticism the group is able to play with lends a helping hand on both sides. Defensively, the Hoosiers are able to play in the passing lanes and keep opponents on the perimeter, switching up and down the lineup on the floor no matter the personnel. Offensively, Indiana's capability to run in transition and create alleys of offense should pay dividends as the season progresses – if utilized correctly. "That's why we work on ball handling every day," Woodson said. "Our bigs can push it. But who ever is pushing it, we have to get ahead of the ball and then make the passes up the floor and create offense that way." Indiana scored 28 of their 74 points in the fastbreak offense Sunday. In the second half, the 1.485 points per possession suggested the tempo the Hoosiers had settled into was effective. These aren't the same back-to-the-basket, inside-out Hoosiers that have become customary in the first two seasons of Mike Woodson-led Indiana basketball. These guys want to run. "I just don't want to live in the half-court game this season," Woodson continued. "I think we've got enough talent out there that guys can make plays."

7-footer Kel'el Ware had 12 of his 14 points in the second half of Sunday's contest. (Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times)

"That's something that Woody stated at the beginning of the year when he assembled this team," Walker said of Indiana's length. "This team is a lot taller than last year and a lot longer. We plan to use it to the best of our ability on offense and defense." "We've just got to help each other," Gunn followed with, "be in the gap on defense and get deflections. As a team, I feel everybody on the floor can guard the 1 through 4, and as a team that differentiates us from everybody else."

First half woes could ultimately prove beneficial

The first half of Sunday's exhibition looked like you'd expect the first game against an opponent other than yourself would look. Indiana lacked offensive cohesiveness and flow, and missed opportunities on the chances they did create had the Hoosiers trailing at the half to the Greyhounds, 27-25. The phrase Woodson used to describe the conversation during the intermission was "a nice halftime talk," a smile creasing out of his face. But Woodson admitted his team was too tight, although not making it an excuse. He realized Indiana had their chances despite their struggles to still be in the positive, but Indiana didn't capitalize. IU was just 6-of-19 on layups in the first half and shot a measly 32.3 percent from the field. "I told our guys we were too soft," Woodson said. "We've got to be tougher. You've got to will the ball in. Put it in the bucket. Don't hope that it does in; you've got to put it in there. "I thought the second half we were better in that regard." Indiana's changes were immediately effective. The Hoosiers scored on their first five field goal attempts in the half, opened on a 10-4 run and never looked back. IU doubled their field goal total to 20-31 in the final 20 minutes. "Real Coach Woody came out," Walker said with a smile, addressing the halftime talk. "He wanted us to play Indiana basketball like he's been coaching us all summer and the way he's coached since he's been here. That's exactly what I feel like we did in the second half."

Indiana doubled their field goal total and nearly did the same with their point total in comparison to the first half, scoring 49 points in the final 20 minutes. (Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times)

Walker says the sluggish first half could be a point to remember going forward in order to not deal with such issues moving forward. "Me, personally, I think that first half that we played was probably the best thing that could have happened to us coming out as our first game, knowing that we need to play basketball to the best of our ability against everybody," Walker said. "We need to play as hard as we can against everybody. "So us being able to take that punch that they gave and come together and work as a team in the second half and pull it through, I think it was something that was really important."

