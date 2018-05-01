With the commitment of five-star guard Romeo Langford to Indiana on Monday night , TheHoosier.com has a look at what local and national media members are saying about the decision.

Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star: Langford's commitment elevates IU 2018 class

Archie Miller’s first full recruiting class at Indiana went from good to great Monday night, when IndyStar Mr. Basketball Romeo Langford ended months of speculation and picked the Hoosiers.

“We’re just ready to get there, get to work,” Langford said after announcing his commitment. “We’ll have a lot of early mornings, late nights. I know that.”

Langford’s commitment gives Indiana its first Indystar Mr. Basketball since Cody Zeller, in 2011. That’s the longest drought the program has seen since the break between Damon Bailey in 1990 and Luke Recker in 1997, but now it’s over.

The Hoosiers’ three Indiana All-Stars — Langford, Lafayette McCutcheon point guard Robert Phinisee and South Bend Riley forward Damezi Anderson — are their largest such haul since 2012.

Gregg Doyel, Indianapolis Star: Romeo Langford picks IU over Kansas and Vanderbilt; a state rejoices

The little kid in the Romeo Langford jersey couldn’t help himself. Romeo had just announced his commitment to play basketball for the Indiana Hoosiers, and more than 2,500 people at the New Albany High gym were cheering and a few of them were sobbing and even the New Albany coach, Jim Shannon, was rubbing tears from his eyes.

And all this emotion and excitement, it's just too much for the little kid. His name is Alton Niemeier. He’s 6 years old, the son of the principal at Slate Run Elementary a few miles up the road, and this is Romeo we’re talking about here. Around the state, around the country, he’s a name, a concept, a star. Around New Albany? He’s Romeo, nicest guy in the world, signs every autograph and poses for every picture and does it all with that shy smile.

Romeo is standing on the stage, wearing the IU hat he had pulled from the podium, flanked by hats from his other two finalists – Kansas and Vanderbilt – and the crowd is erupting and Romeo is waiting for the noise to stop and it isn't stopping and this kid, this little boy named Alton, he breaks free from his family and sprints out of the crowd, onto the court and up to the stage. Romeo remembers Alton, recognizes him, even knows his name because that’s the kind of young man Romeo is, and he sees Alton coming and he breaks into a huge smile and leans down from the stage, way down, to slap palms.

That’s how it ends, and that’s how it begins: The best high school basketball player our basketball state has produced in decades will stay home for college. He will go to IU. His high school coach is crying and his mom is clapping and Alton is dancing back to his family, beaming, because that’s his buddy up on the stage. That’s Romeo.

Mike Miller, HoosierSportsReport: Langford ready to embrace expectations at IU

For half an hour, Romeo Langford sat upon the dais, slightly slouched and quiet, while the storm brewed around him.

Approximately 3,000 fans packed into the New Albany High School gym waited for Langford’s fascinating, protracted recruitment to end. When it did, the place erupted.

Langford didn’t have to say anything. As an 18-year-old of few words, it was probably fitting. He simply picked up the crimson Indiana hat resting in front of him and placed it on his head, allowing the throng around him to react appropriately.

Shrieks of joy filled the historic gym on Monday at the first sign of Langford’s future. He’s going to become a Hoosier, embracing all the expectations that come with that decision.

This was a transformative occasion for Indiana basketball, the first blue-chip commitment of the Archie Miller era. In Bloomington, Langford sees himself continuing his legacy at a school where its hungry fan base is eager to embrace him.

He’s up for the expectations and everything that comes with them.

“With the people they got coming back and coming in, I just feel it’s a national championship team,” said Langford, Indiana’s Mr. Basketball honoree.

Andrew Hussey, IDS: Romeo Langford commitment marks recruiting success for Archie Miller

In IU Coach Archie Miller’s introductory press conference, he talked about inside-out recruiting, where he would focus his recruiting efforts first and foremost in the state of Indiana.

The first steps of that plan came together Monday night as Miller landed the commitment of guard Romeo Langford, who was named 2018 Indiana Mr. Basketball on Sunday night.

Langford represents the first big recruiting get of Miller’s tenure at IU. Currently the fifth-ranked prospect in the nation by ESPN, Langford was the top uncommitted recruit in the class of 2018.

For Langford, the choice was simple.

“I just felt like Indiana was the best fit,” Langford said.

Jeff Borzello, ESPN: Hoosiers land commitment from top-5 senior prospect Romeo Langford

Keeping Langford in-state for college is a huge early coup for Miller, especially after Indiana missed on all four ESPN 100 prospects from the state in the 2017 class. In fact, Langford's commitment to Indiana is the first time since 2007, when Eric Gordon stayed home, that the Hoosiers have landed the top-ranked player from the state. During Tom Crean's nine years at Indiana, the Hoosiers landed just five of the 35 ESPN 100 players from the state.

Langford is the first five-star prospect headed to Indiana since James Blackmon Jr. in 2014 and the highest-ranked recruit since Gordon, who was ranked No. 2 in 2007.

