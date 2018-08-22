As IU basketball's full 2018-19 schedule was released on Tuesday, TheHoosier.com has a look at what media members are saying about the year's slate.

Mike Miller, Herald-Times: IU releases full schedule for 2018-19 season

With the release of Indiana’s 2018-19 men’s basketball schedule on Tuesday, this much is clear.

The Hoosiers are on deck for a fascinating run to March.

IU will play two more league games as part of the Big Ten’s move to a 20-game schedule.

It will twice face two of the conference’s top projected teams, Michigan and Michigan State.

And it will tip off against five high-major conference opponents during the non-conference slate, including home games with Louisville and Marquette and a road trip to Duke.

Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star: IU basketball's 2018-19 schedule features fewer cupcakes, favorable Big Ten slate

In the one season Juwan Morgan and Romeo Langford spend playing together in college, Indiana will visit SEC and ACC cities, one of the great cathedrals of college basketball and, for the first time ever in a single campaign, 10 different Big Ten venues.

IU’s 2018-19 schedule, released Tuesday, will see the Hoosiers host Louisville and Marquette, plus visits to Duke and Arkansas and a date with Butler in Indianapolis, all in a nonconference schedule abbreviated by the Big Ten’s new 20-game league slate.

It will include a number of difficult tests, including a tricky January, but also an enviable finish to Big Ten play heading into what the Hoosiers will hope is a March return to the NCAA tournament.

That conference schedule will start with games against Northwestern (home) and Penn State (away) in early December, and include stops at Purdue, Michigan, Michigan State and Maryland.

But it won’t take the Hoosiers on the road to face potential Big Ten contenders Ohio State or Wisconsin. The only three conference opponents Indiana won’t have to face away from Assembly Hall this season will be the Buckeyes, Badgers and Nebraska.

Terry Hutchens, CNHI: IU's 2018-19 men's basketball schedule includes upgraded non-conference foes

Indiana basketball will play a stronger non-conference schedule, a total of 12 true road games and 20 Big Ten conference games for the first time in history in the 2018-19 schedule that was revealed Tuesday afternoon.

IU, which finished 16-15 overall and 9-9 in Big Ten competition in the first year under head coach Archie Miller last season, will face some good challenges in November and December.

A non-conference schedule with only one team with an RPI from last season higher than 300 will include games against Duke, Louisville, Marquette, Arkansas and Butler. The Duke and Arkansas games will be true road games.

In fact, Indiana will play a total of 12 true road games. That’s the most the Hoosiers have played in a season since 2005-06 and the fourth most since 1996-97.

Alex Bozich, Inside The Hall: Five Takeaways From Indiana's 2018-19 Release

3) Last year’s one-day turnaround mess wasn’t repeated: Indiana was one of several Big Ten programs last season that was adversely affected by one-day turnarounds in conference play.

The Hoosiers had four such instances last season, but the misstep wasn’t repeated this year by the conference. Indiana will only have one such turnaround this season and it doesn’t come in conference play.

Still, there are some components of the schedule that could make Big Ten traditionalists roll their eyes. The Hoosiers will play three conference games on Friday night and will only play two conference home games on Saturday (Northwestern on 12/1 and Michigan State on 3/2).

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.