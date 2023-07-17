Last week, Indiana added three more commits in their 2024 recruiting class with wide receiver Jeremey Bell, offensive lineman Austin Leibfried and defensive back Kameron Courtney all committing to the Hoosiers. Indiana now has 17 total commitments -- including long snapper Alan Soukup, who Khol's Kicking ranks a five-star prospect. The class ranks No. 49 nationally and is No. 13 out of the current 14 Big Ten institutions. The Hoosiers class ranks ahead of Northwestern and UCLA among the schools that are competing in the Big Ten in 2024. The Hoosier's Alec Busse examines what the three most recent additions to Indiana's recruiting class mean...

BELL CLOSES THE BOOK ON WIDE RECEIVERS

Jeremy Bell was the first of the three Indiana commits last week, and the three-star wide receiver is now the third receiver to pledge to Tom Allen's program in the 2024 class joining Nashville, Tenn., three-star Charlie Becker and Cincinnati athlete Javier Etheridge, who Indiana intends to play in the slot. The Hoosiers would still accept a commitment from Kameron Mikell, who took an official visit to Indiana in early June. But Mikell, a four-star prospect, doesn't appear to be seriously considering the Hoosiers at this point. Should something change for Indiana's positioning of Mikell, the Hoosiers would have a headline player in their 2024 class, something that is lacking currently with zero four-star commitments. Bell's commitment gives Indiana an outside target -- along with Becker -- who has the ability to stretch the field. The first two plays on his high school film are deep shots that he converts for touchdowns. But Bell also gives Indiana a player with good field position and quality speed. He's capable of making defender miss and cutting the ball across the field, his kicker returning abilities at Clinch County High School in Homerville, Ga. One of the most impressive skills Bell shows on his film is the ability to control his body in the air. He does a good job of sealing defenders on his backside when there is a 50-50 ball. And his leaping ability should help turn him into a quality redzone target at the college level, too.

BOB BOSTAD CONTINUES TO USE WISCONSIN CONNECTIONS

First-year offensive line coach Bob Bostad came to Indiana with a strong reputation mostly from his time as an assistant at Wisconsin where he directly coached 11 All-Americans and coached nine NFL draft picks. Now, he's using many of his connections from his long-tenured stay at Wisconsin to help the Hoosiers recruit prep offensive lineman from a rival Big Ten state. Both Autin Leibfired and Mitch Verstegen call Wisconsin home, and both are now committed to play for Indiana as members of the 2024 class. Neither Verstegen or Leibfried have a loaded offer list. Verstegen's only other scholarship offer came from South Dakota State and Leibfried's only other Power 5 scholarship offer was from Syracuse, though he did visit Iowa State twice. But Bostad has a good history of developing offensive line prospects who don't always have the most prestige as prep recruits. Now, he'll need to bring that Indiana, a program that has struggled at the offensive line the last two seasons. The Hoosiers were No. 13 in the Big Ten in rushing offense last season and No. 12 in sacks allowed, which in part led to the struggles of the passing offense at times a year ago. The Hooisers have four offensive linemen committed in their class, with Verstegen and Leibfried being joined by Adedamola Ajani and Evan Lawrence, two in-state commits for Indiana. Of the four prospects, Indiana has positional balance. Ajani and Vestegen are both likely to play on the interior and Lawrence and Leibfriend project more as tackles, given both stand at least 6-foot-6. And the weight of the four prospects is also noticeable. Three of the weigh at least 265 pounds already -- Lawerence is 250 and needs more development -- but all of them have frames to carry more weight before getting on the field consistently.

COURTNEY REPRESENTS NOTABLE POWER FIVE WIN